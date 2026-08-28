DAYS OF THE DEAD FESTIVAL to Return to UNDER St. Marks with FRIGID New York

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FRIGID New York will present the 5th Annual Days of the Dead Festival, their yearly celebration of Día de los Muertos and Halloween, curated by Resident Artistic Director Martha Lorena Preve along Silvana Gonzalez and Federico Mallet from Something From Abroad, at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009), October 16-November 1. Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. Most performances will also be available to livestream from home.

A celebration of life and death, Days of the Dead is a festival inspired by the Mexican holiday Día de Muertos. During this time of year the dead return to earth to spend time with their families and enjoy their favorite things. It can be cheerful, sad, nostalgic, ritualistic and mysterious. It's all about the family and the community. The festival will be offering shows that have death and the afterlife as a theme as well as Halloween themed plays. We welcome everyone regardless of their cultural background or religious beliefs to celebrate our muertos together.

Lemme Go (Working Title)

Written & Performed by Elisha Mudly

A PowerPoint presentation from a little girl who is grappling with the question of living life.

Fri Oct 16 at 7pm & Fri Oct 30 at 7pm 60 min

Hex Appeal

Written by Becca Canziani, Brooke Ferris & Rebecca Wolf

A demon burlesque artist. A medium who will grant a wish. A vampire stripper. A pair of bloodthirsty Karens. A ritual that will make heads roll. This off-the-wall queer, hot, sexy, spooky clown show will make you laugh even as you squirm uncomfortably in your seat. Are you ready for Hex Appeal? Fri Oct 16 at 9:30pm & Sun Oct 25 at 4:30pm 50 min

Cabaret: A Night With the Dead

Presented by Something From Abroad

This production is a celebration of the Mexican Holiday Day of the Dead that brings together traditions, poetry, stories, and music in a variety show form. The stage will feature a traditional ofrenda or altar to the loved ones who have passed away. The audience will become part of the experience, they will be able to participate with the artists on the ofrenda enjoying some of the offerings to the dead such as Mexican hot chocolate and pan de muerto. The performances will consist of a group of artists dedicating their art form to a loved one that has passed away. Each artist will share a little information about their loved one and will add their photo and an object that represents something they loved to the ofrenda. Sat Oct 17 at 7pm 90 min

I'm That Witch

Original Music by Jackson Sturkey & Will Studabaker

Directed & Choreographed by Andrea Palesh and Melissa Buriak

I'm That Witch is a spooky original musical about Clara, a young woman searching for where she belongs. When the Hecate summon her into a magical world where a coven of witches is trapped inside an evil circus ruled by a tyrannical White Rabbit, Clara-guided by a mischievous Black Cat- discovers she's the key to their freedom. As the witches reclaim their voices and break free from the forces controlling them, they forge an unbreakable chosen family built on resilience, belonging, and collective strength. With an original score and a boldly female-driven story, I'm That Witch reclaims the word "witch" as a symbol of feminine power, autonomy, and community, leaving audiences feeling empowered, connected, and thoroughly entertained. It's Hocus Pocus, meets Alice in Wonderland, meets The Nutcracker.

Sun Oct 18 at 4:30pm & Sun Oct 25 at 9:30pm 65 min

3 Pigs+Wolf

Written by John Kang, Avi Gorman, Mark Brewster & Spencer Brison

Pigs and wolf, a classic tale. We know what happens...but do we really? These 4 clowns reimagine the tale in a new manner, merging the styles of Bouffon and vaudeville with a playful creepiness. Come see them lean into the natural physicality of these beasts, blending the world of human and four legged creatures. 3 pigs reunite in somewhat of a family dinner-type setting. An old friend comes to visit. What could go wrong? Follow these pigs on a journey through the past, present, future, and what remains after everything dissipates. Get ready for musical accompaniment; more animals jamming out with the pigglywiggilys!

Sun Oct 18 at 7pm & Sat Oct 24 at 4:30pm 50 min

What They Left Behind: 20 Objects. 20 Souls. Since 2020.

Written by Martie McNabb

When she got the call the day before Valentine's Day, she wasn't surprised to learn of her Dad's death. What she didn't see coming was 19 more calls, texts & Facebook messages with the news of the deaths of loved ones of all ages. Through 20 objects aka 'Martifacts', legacy artist Martie McNabb shares her relationships with the 20 souls who left their bodies since the start of 2020 and how she keeps the memories of their lives in hers today through the Things they left behind. In this interactive show, she invites her audience to explore the real legacy that our loved ones leave behind and the reason Things matter.

Sun Oct 18 at 9:30pm & Mon Oct 19 at 7pm 90 min

Pizza Party

Written by Mari Mendoza & Sergio Cavero

July lies to her parents so she can stay home alone and throw a Halloween party instead of attending the anniversary Mass for her late Aunt Margareth. But when Margareth's ghost unexpectedly returns, she has plans of her own for the house where Día de la Canción Criolla and Peruvian traditions have always been at the heart of the family. What follows is a chaotic and hilarious night of pizza, music, magic, a goofy and bumbling pizza delivery driver caught in the middle of it all, and an unexpected family reunion that no one saw coming. A bilingual musical comedy about family, tradition, identity, and the ghosts we never quite leave behind.

Mon Oct 19 at 9:30pm & Sat Oct 31 at 7pm 60 min

The Guests

Created by Beatriz Silva, Written by David Calão

At a Halloween after-party that refuses to end, Ana, a young Portuguese woman living in New York, becomes obsessed with finding a missing guest. As the night unfolds through music, desire, inebriation, and fleeting encounters, she finds herself increasingly trapped between reality, memory, and dream. The guests who drift through her apartment become reflections of her past, her fears, and her longing for connection, transforming the search into a surreal confrontation with grief, family, and the ghosts she thought she had left behind. Part ghost story, part house party, and part dreamscape, The Guests follows Ana through a world where the past refuses to stay buried and the boundaries between the living and the dead begin to dissolve. Rituals slip into hallucinations, and the familiar gradually gives way to the uncanny. Moving between contemporary drama and dark comedy, the play explores displacement, belonging, and what it means to live far from home while carrying loss across oceans. At its heart, The Guests asks how memory reshapes identity, how the dead continue to inhabit the lives of the living, and how love endures beyond absence.

Tue Oct 20 at 7pm & Fri Oct 30 at 9:30pm 80 min

The Witching Hour

Hosted by Andrew Agress

Wed Oct 21 at 9pm & Fri Oct 23 at 7pm

The Witching Hour returns this spooky season with a horror-fiction triple-feature. The evening of short horror plays will strike fear into your hearts, and maybe a bit of laughter into your souls. This time around we've got three spooky short plays for you featuring heartstopping housekeepers, supernatural superstores, and worrisome wallpaper. So when the night comes, gather around this tri-an-ghoul, tri not to scream, and prepare for a trifecta of treats.

Bleach

Written by Tess Redman

A comedy about a married couple who are struggling to conceive, and a surprise visit from their housekeeper that takes a deadly turn. 15 min

The Sorcery Aisle

Written by Janna Fields

Two capable witches and a lonely wizard explore a big box store for the first time. It's a mix of comedy and fantasy blurring the boundaries between the fictional universe of witchcraft and wizardry and the real world situations of average modern life. LGBTQ main characters are normalized because the main focus is on their supernatural personas. Their journey through this new experience is light and familiar while also touching on themes of gentrification, consumerism and New York City living. 20 min

The Yellow Wallpaper

Choreographed by Maren Westgard

The Yellow Wallpaper is a short story written in 1892 about a woman tortured by the images of someone lurking behind her walls. In this physical theater adaptation, the wallpaper comes to life as a haunting dancer drawing the main character into madness-or perhaps saving her from it. The two-person piece utilizes acting, dance, poetry, and music to revive this eerie short story for the 21st century. 12 min

The Outside

Written by Catie Carlisle

A sudden apocalypse sends two friends into an unlikely living situation with a stranger. As time passes, they build a new existence within those four walls. But what's happening to the world outside?

Wed Oct 22 at 9:30pm & Fri Oct 23 at 9pm 30 min

Edgar A. Poe's ~ Last Call

Written & Performed by Scott Robinson

Edgar A. Poe's Last Call, is an eerie, intimate, solo performance, inspired by the tormented life and mysterious death of Edgar Allan Poe. An evening of ravenous remembrance; not of dusty literature but psychological conflict. As the veil between brilliance and ruin dissolves, his life flashes before his eyes. Improvisational actor Scott Robinson exhumes the character, the genius, and the heartbreak of Poe. In our own frightening time of human isolation and despair, Edgar A. Poe's Last Call is ultimately an intense story of imagination and the cathartic power of live theatre. Thu Oct 22 at 7pm & Sat Oct 31 at 4:30pm 60 min

The Clarence Show

Written by Joshua W. Josey

THE CLARENCE SHOW is a one-man show set inside a late-night psychic call-in program where the jokes hit hard and the truth cuts deep. Clarence sees ALL- if you're brave enough to show up or call. WARNING: You are not just reading this. You are being read. Think you found this show by accident? THERE ARE NO ACCIDENTS. Clarence is expecting you. See you soon!

Sat Oct 24 at 9:30pm & Thu Oct 29 at 7pm 60 min

No Roses

Written by Annikka Faye Mocciola

A story about love, life, and death, No Roses follows two young men - one alive, one dead - as they discover what it means to exchange affection between worlds. Bailey Jones-Wolfe and Calixte Maćon fight fate in this thrilling, romantic tale that forces you to consider what it means to truly be alive. Tue Oct 27 at 7pm & Sat Oct 31 at 9:30pm 60 min

CHAOS

Written by Nicole Serra

It's a typical day at the NYC 311 Call Center: negligent landlords, broken streetlights, bosses that refuse to recognize the humanity of their employees. Standard chaos. Operators Isola, Frankie, and Gray are doing the best they can to connect New Yorkers to the resources they need. And then - the calls begin reflecting a strange turn in the world around them. Escalators are swallowing people, walls are becoming transparent, and most terrifying of all, the subway starts to smell ... amazing. They soon discover the reason for this new form of chaos sweeping the city. It's a gigantic swirling Black Hole consuming everything in its path. As the characters try to understand their new reality, their relationships with each other begin unraveling. Turns out, an impending apocalypse has the power to melt their professional armor and reveal their messy human selves. Y'all, it's complicated. But the Black Hole is on its way. And it's really, really hungry. Thu Oct 29 at 9:30pm & Sat Oct 31 at 2pm 45 min

FRIGID Night Cap

Come get weird after dark! The East Village's riotously unpredictable late-night spectacle is a wondrously offbeat collision of comedy, music, burlesque, arts, and more. It's the most unique destination for anyone who just isn't ready to call it a night quite yet. Fri Oct 30 at 10:30pm

Spanglish Affair

Presented by Something From Abroad

We are excited to provide a safe space for artists to explore and share their art in front of a live audience. If there's something you've always wanted to do, this is a space for you to do it! While our company focuses on Spanish and Spanglish content, this is not a requirement for your piece-if you're someone with art to share, this space is for you. Here are some ideas for types of performers we're looking for: singers, dancers, comedians, performance art, burlesque, actors, visual artists, clowning, spoken word, poetry. THE SKY IS THE LIMIT! Sun Nov 1 at 7pm

FRIGID New York's mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc

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