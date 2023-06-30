CreateTheater And Prism Stage Announce Their New Play Development Partnership

CreateTheater's Executive Producer Cate Cammarata and Judith Estrine, Artistic Director of Prism Stage Company, have announced a new Play Development Partnership in order to develop new plays in NYC. The new CreateTheater/Prism Stage New Play Residency is accepting submissions of new plays from now until August 1st, 2023.

"We are delighted to be joining forces in a collaboration with CreateTheater," said Estrine about the new partnership. "Ironically, the journey that led PSC to this salubrious association began in the dark days of the cataclysmic Covid-19 experience. Housebound and forced to watch endless reruns strengthened our belief in the importance of an exuberant, life affirming world of theater and the stories that for generations entertained, provoked, informed and inspired audiences. So, after lots of wall banging and head scratching, we looked for a way to do an end run around the limitations of Covid. We worked hard to present technically challenging but often beautiful productions via Zoom, courtesy of our computer screens; of our actors hunger to perform; our directors eagerness to direct; and our audience to enjoy a theatrical experience. And as PSC inched its way out of the pandemic madness, (via Zoom naturally), we reached out to other like-minded small theater companies that focused on working with theater artists over forty. We became acquainted with CreateTheatre and grew to appreciate the civility and compassion that accompanies the force of nature that is Cate Cammarata, its founding director. All of us at Prism Stage Company look forward to a mutually beneficial theatrical collaboration."

This new three-year residency with PSC will produce one reading of a new full-length play each year of the residency, with submissions managed by CreateTheater and the final project selected by the Prism Stage board. The final year will be a presentation of a staged developmental reading in NYC. The program is seeking new plays in development (no musicals) with no previous production history, supporting Prism's mission to promote 40+ writers and their perspectives about current issues.

"I am so happy to be working with my friend and colleague, Judith Estrine, to start this exciting program," said Cammarata. "This is a wonderful opportunity for CreateTheater and Prism Stage to be involved in the development of a new play as active participants at the beginning of the process. This focused residency, located in the theater capital of the world, New York City, is a great step forward for both of our companies and a personal dream realized."

For more information and submission details, go to createtheater.com/submissions.

PRISM STAGE COMPANY (PSC) presents new and neglected plays by playwrights over age 40, directed and performed by theater professionals. Since 2014 PSC has offered New York audiences both staged readings and full productions. Artistic participation is open to all, regardless of age, race, ethnic origin, gender, or sexual orientation. PSC is a 501(c)3 not for profit corporation licensed in the State of New York. https://www.prismstagecompany.com/

JUDITH ESTRINE is a playwright and author. As a playwright her work has been performed in New York and throughout the U.S. and has been a finalist in the Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference. Her award-winning 10-minute play SHE & HE toured nationally and became a short film starring Anita Gillette. OFF-BROADWAY: PINOCHLE & ROSES, SEWING THE DREAM (book and lyrics by Judith Estrine, music by David Kurkowski). Other plays include award-winning GHOST MOMMY about a biracial lesbian couple in 1970s Brooklyn who want a baby and INHERITANCE, a dark comedy about an unusual family returning home for a reading of their father's Will. Her work also includes two non-fiction books: Raised by the Church with Edward Rohs, published by Fordham University Press, and Midlife: A Manual with Dr. Steven Estrine, published by Element Books. In 2012, believing that talent has no expiration date, she and director Benno Haehnel became founding artistic directors of Prism Stage Company.

Cate Cammarata is an Off-Broadway producer, director, and dramaturg in NYC, dedicated to the development of new plays and musicals. She is the Founder and Artistic Director of CreateTheater. Off-Broadway: The Assignment, My Father's Daughter. Regional: My Life Is a Musical (Bay Street Theater), Bran Castle (Porchlight Theater, Chicago). Cate is an Associate Professor of Theatre Arts at CUNY Baruch College and has an MFA in Dramaturgy from SUNY Stony Brook. Her company, CreateTheater, has been helping writers develop and produce their work since the company was launched in 2016. Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) honored her with the TRU Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2022. www.CreateTheater.com