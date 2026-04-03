Classical Theatre of Harlem Launches '$25 for 250' Campaign for Free Theatre

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The Classical Theatre of Harlem has launched “$25 for 250,” a new monthly giving campaign designed to sustain and expand its free, community-centered programming.

The initiative invites supporters to contribute $25 per month in recognition of the company’s 25th anniversary and the broader 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding. Funds raised will support the organization’s ongoing theatrical productions, arts education initiatives, and economic contributions to the Harlem community.

For more than two decades, the Classical Theatre of Harlem has presented free performances and educational programming, including its annual Uptown Shakespeare in the Park series at Marcus Garvey Park. The program draws thousands of attendees each summer and generates significant economic activity for local businesses, vendors, and restaurants. The organization also employs more than 150 cultural workers annually.

“For just over twenty-five years, we've been making magic happen uptown, creating transcendent theatre, supporting artists, and investing directly in our community,” said Producing Artistic Director Ty Jones. “This campaign is about continuing that work and building toward what comes next.”

Campaign funds will support upcoming programming, including the 2026 Uptown Shakespeare in the Park production of Othello, directed by Carl Cofield. The free outdoor production will run in July 2026 in Marcus Garvey Park and continue the company’s tradition of presenting Shakespeare in an accessible, community setting.

Additional initiatives supported by the campaign include the continued development of The Aethiopes, a multi-year cycle of original works expanding on Memnon by playwright Will Power, as well as educational programs such as Fearless Creativity, which provides opportunities for young people to engage with theatre.

Through “$25 for 250,” the Classical Theatre of Harlem aims to ensure that theatre, education, and artistic opportunity remain accessible while continuing to invest in Harlem’s cultural and economic vitality.

More information is available at cthnyc.org.