Cecily Strong and Jenn Lyon to Host A is For's 10th Anniversary Fundraiser

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A is For is inviting everyone to celebrate a decade of mayhem, chaos, and fearless advocacy at Broadway Acts for Abortion — the only Broadway community fundraiser dedicated exclusively to abortion rights — as it celebrates its 10th anniversary year, moving downtown for the first time to the iconic Joe’s Pub.

Hosted by Cecily Strong and Jenn Lyon, BAfA is an unforgettable, star-studded event, raising funds for the stigma-busting work of A is For, and bringing people together in solidarity to support abortion access and reproductive rights.

This year’s Accomplice Awards will go to BAfA alums Kelli O’Hara and Peppermint for their continued commitment to bodily autonomy, abortion and LGBTQ+ rights, and using their platforms to amplify A is For and other advocacy orgs. The A is For Accomplice Award honors outspoken individuals who work at the intersection of art and advocacy in service of Reproductive Justice. Previous recipients are Tammi Kromenaker (2025) and Tom Viola (2024.)

Directed by Greg Santos with Music Direction by Dan Lipton, BAfA brings together the best of Broadway, karaoke, and live auction excitement, all in support of raising critical funds and awareness about reproductive justice.

The event will take place at Joe's Pub on Sunday, October 4, 2026. Doors open at 5:30 PM. Show starts at 6:30 PM. After Party to follow at upstairs in The Astor (formerly The Library)

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