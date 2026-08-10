Cécile McLorin Salvant and More Upcoming at Little Island

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Continuing its third summer season, Little Island will welcome another week of world-class performances across its open-air venues—The Amph, The Glade, and throughout the park.

From Wednesday, August 12 through Sunday, August 16, Little Island presents a vibrant week of performances and experiences, including three-time Grammy Award-winner Cécile McLorin Salvant curating and performing a week revealing the surprising edges of Tin Pan Alley with special guests Sullivan Fortner, Lillias White and Mikaela Bennett; Radiolab: Grass Fed, Molly Webster’s mind-changing stories about why and how grass, yes grass, is the largest food item in the world; and Brooklyn nightlife stars Papi Juice throw another epic floor-packing party, this week featuring Pauli Cakes and Kevin Aviance.

THIS WEEK AT LITTLE ISLAND:

CÉCILE McLORIN SALVANT: TIN PAN ALLEY

Performances Wednesday, August 12 at 8:30 PM; Thursday, August 13 at 8:30 PM; Friday, August 14 at 8:30 PM; Saturday, August 15 at 8:30 PM; Sunday, August 16 at 8:30PM in The Amph

All tickets $25. The Grammy Award-winner curates and performs a week of concerts revealing the surprising edges of Tin Pan Alley. Curator: Cécile McLorin Salvant; Lighting Designer: Mary Ellen Stebbins; Sound Designer: Shannon Slaton

August 12 Performers: Lillias White (Vocalist), Billy Stritch (Piano), Buddy Williams (Drums), George Foreman (Sax); August 13 Performers: Lillias White (Vocalist), Billy Stritch (Piano), Buddy Williams (Drums), George Foreman (Sax); August 14 Performers: Mikaela Bennett (Vocalist) and Aaron Diehl; August 15 Performers: Cécile McLorin Salvant (Vocalist) and Sullivan Fortner (Piano); August 16 Performers: Cécile McLorin Salvant (Vocalist), Sullivan Fortner (Piano), Kyle Poole (Drums), Paul Sikivie (Bass)

RADIOLAB: GRASS FED

Performances Friday, August 14 at 5 PM; Saturday, August 15 at 5 PM; and Sunday, August 16 at 5 PM in The Glade. Free admission. A live radio show exploring how grass, yes grass, became the largest food item in the world.

Host: Molly Webster; Guests: David George Haskell, Steven Wendt, Pilobolus. Food Pop-Up: Gracie Baked, serving dirt cups and other baked goods.

PAPI JUICE PARTY

Performance Friday, August 14 at 9:45 PM in The Play Ground. Free admission. Brooklyn nightlife stars throw their signature DJ fueled party. Curator: Papi Juice; Lighting Designer: Wildblur. Musical Guests: Pauli Cakes, Kevin Aviance

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