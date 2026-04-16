Cast and Design Team Set for CAMPING World Premiere at HERE Arts Center

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Colt Coeur has revealed the full cast and design team for their upcoming World Premiere of Camping by Victoria Lynne Barclay, directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt, at HERE Arts Center, June 13-July 11.

This is a love story. It's hands that smell of Dolce and Gabbana Light Blue after days spent clutching fistfulls of her hair. It's the rain hitting the earth in a way that reminds you of blood, that makes you think the world's holding a knife to your underwear. It's the spins. It's running out of air because you gulped too much of it while you were sobbing. It's waking up hot and sticky. It's desperately falling in love with your Best Friend inside a camping tent while everything outside rages.

In Victoria Lynne Barclay's Camping, Brit and Ari collide over and over again, reaching for each other across the fractures that are born of time and distance. Three decades. One tent. A million things left unsaid.

The cast will feature Alice Kremelberg (& All Our Yesterdays at The Flea; The Sinner on USA Network) and Colby Minifie (Six Degrees of Separation on Broadway; The Boys on Amazon Prime).

The design team includes Scenic Design by Krit Robinson (No Singing in the Navy with Playwrights Horizons, Compilations in Sue with Opera Philadelphia ) Costume Design by Sarita P. Fellows (Theater of the Mind at Goodman Theater, Chicago; Dolls House at Two Rivers Theater, Redbank, Othello with Shakespeare Theater DC), Lighting Design by Vittoria Orlando (Randy Dandy's Coaster Castle with Egg & Spoon; Godbird at The Brick), Sound Design by Salvador Zamora (The Surgeon and Her Daughters with Colt Coeur; Indian Princesses at The Atlantic), and Props Design by Thomas Jenkeleit (Jesa with Ma-Yi/The Public; Touch at East Village Basement) with Production Manager Sophie Larin (Can I Be Frank? at La MaMa), Production Stage Manager Caren Celine Morris (minor•ity with Colt Coeur/WP Theater; without mirrors with David Greenspan), and Assistant Stage Manager Deletris Bryant (House of McQueen at The Mansion at Hudson Yards). Casting was by Destiny Lilly, CSA (Only Murders in the Building on Hulu; Glengarry Glen Ross on Broadway). Barclay, Campbell-Holt and Colt Coeur are represented by Untitled.

Tickets ($30-$120) are available for advance purchase. The performance will run approximately 80 minutes, with no intermission. The first 10 tickets for each performance are available for $10.

Camping is being presented as part of HERE Hosts, a performance series of new work from extraordinary artists, ensembles, and independent companies working in multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary form in which HERE engages artists who share values alignment and demonstrate high creative kinship.