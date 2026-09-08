Cast Set for PENGUIN GOES TO FLIGHT SCHOOL at Actors Temple Theatre

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Vital Theatre Company has revealed the cast for the New York production of PENGUIN GOES TO FLIGHT SCHOOL, the 55-minute live musical for children ages 2–7 beginning Sunday, September 27 at Actors Temple Theatre.

Cara Leahy will star as Penguin, alongside Max Suwarno as Pelican, Grace Kelly Kretzmer as Owl, Haley Franke as Teacher and Victorious Collymore-Bey as Seagull. The production is directed and choreographed by Kyle Jack, with musical direction by Miles Messier and casting by Jackson Cline.

PENGUINS CAN'T FLY. THIS ONE IS GOING TO TRY. It's the first day of Flight School, where they teach birds to fly. Penguin has the soul of an eagle and one enormous dream: to live on the wind. There's just one problem. Penguins can't fly.

The other birds may know that. Penguin refuses to believe it. With determination, friends of a feather and a little help with the technical parts, Penguin discovers that sometimes the biggest dreams need more than wings.

PENGUIN GOES TO FLIGHT SCHOOL is a funny, uplifting live musical for ages 2–7 about believing in what you want, finding friends who believe in you and getting your dream off the ground.

Based on the popular children's picture book FLIGHT SCHOOL, written and illustrated by Lita Judge, the musical follows Penguin as he arrives at Flight School determined to soar. With determination, friends of a feather and a little help with the technical parts, Penguin discovers that sometimes the biggest dreams need more than wings. The musical features a book by Cara Lustik, music by David Mallamud and lyrics by Joshua H. Cohen.

Performances are Sundays at 11:00 AM on September 27 and October 4, 11, 18 and 25 at Actors Temple Theatre, 339 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036. The performance runs 55 minutes with no intermission and is recommended for children ages 2–7. Tickets are $29.50-$69.50.

Vital Theatre Company creates stress-free first musical experiences for children ages 2–7 and the adults who bring them. Through welcoming 55-minute productions, familiar stories, intimate performances and personal interaction with the cast, Vital helps families create theater memories that last a lifetime.



Photo Credit: Courtesy of the artist

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