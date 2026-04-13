Cast Set For CARNIVAL! at J2 Spotlight

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Casting has been announced for J2 Spotlight's Carnival!, set to run April 30 through May 10, 2026. Featuring music and lyrics by Bob Merrill and a book by Michael Stewart, the production will be directed by Robert W. Schneider, with music direction by Elizabeth Hastings and choreography by Josh Assor. Puppet design is by Ed Christie.

The cast includes Bridget Delaney, Collin O’Neil*, Dana Winkle, Andreas Pliatsikas*, Shaun Collins, Emma Kantor, Clint Hromsco*, Mason Hensley*, Gregory White, Darrel Blackburn*, Kayla Caesar, Leyla Eames, and Zachary Kropp.* (*Indicates member of Actors’ Equity Association; this production is an Equity Approved Showcase.) Puppets include Horrible Harry, Reynaldo, Carrot Top, and Marguerite.

Step right up and enter the magical world of Carnival, a lush and heartfelt musical that celebrates love, hope, and the courage it takes to dream. Set amid the wonder and spectacle of a traveling carnival in France, the story follows Lili, a young woman searching for belonging, who finds unexpected family and romance among carnival performers, and in the voices of a mischievous puppet troupe.

Featuring unforgettable songs like “Love Makes the World Go ’Round,” “Mira,” and “Humming,” Carnival blends whimsy with emotional depth, creating a theatrical experience that is both enchanting and deeply human. Tender, funny, and ultimately uplifting, this classic musical invites audiences of all ages to believe in the transformative power of kindness, imagination, and love.