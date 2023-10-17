Cartwheels Theatrical Presents the Return Engagement of AN AXEMAS STORY

A holiday-themed take on 80s slasher films, AN AXEMAS STORY will play a three-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway's The Players Theatre.

Oct. 17, 2023

CARTWHEELS THEATRICAL has announced the highly-anticipated return engagement of Charlie O'Leary's AN AXEMAS STORY, directed by Mackenna Goodrich. A holiday-themed take on 80s slasher films, AN AXEMAS STORY will play a three-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway's The Players Theatre (115 MacDougal Street New York, NY, 10012). Performances begin Thursday, November 30 and continue through Sunday, December 17. Opening Night is Thursday, November 30 (7 p.m.).  Tickets are $62-$89 and available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2270792®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fweb.ovationtix.com%2Ftrs%2Fpr%2F1121680?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

It's Christmas time in Tree Town and all the Trees are dying to look their best. After a few classmates begin to disappear, Small Paul (the puniest tree in Tree Town) and Noel (the mayor's daughter) begin to question Tree Town's relationship with the venerated Farmer Todd — who has been acting particularly strange as of late. Will this unlikely duo crack the case before the annual Christmas Pageant? Or will the Trees of Tree Town discover the true meaning of axemas this year… AN AXEMAS STORY is a sappy send-up of capitalism, Christmas shows, 80s tropes, and the religious right - but mostly, it's a very silly show with a lot of tree puns.

The production stars Charissa Bertels* (A Christmas Story - Broadway), Alex Canty*  (Million Dollar Quartet - National Tour), RJ Christian (Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical), Cat Greenfield* (OBR That Golden Girls Show!), John Alejandra Jeffords*, Isabel Julazadeh, Lucy Rossi (Blippi the Musical - West End), Brandon Roth, Brooke Searcy, Atticus Shaindlin*, and Chris Trombetta (Berenstain Bears Live! - Off Broadway/ National Tour).   

The production features scenic/props design by Lauren Barber, costume design by Stephanie Disher, and lighting design by Jacqueline Scaletta. Stephanie Fisher is the stage manager. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

Tickets are $62-$89 and are now available online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2270792®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fweb.ovationtix.com%2Ftrs%2Fpr%2F1121680?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at theater ½ hour prior to the performance.




