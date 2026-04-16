CLAWS Returns With New Performance Dates From Candle House Collective

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Candle House Collective has announced a new slate of performance dates for its telephonic thriller CLAWS, an interactive, audience-of-one experience written and directed by Evan Neiden.

The production, which runs through May 31, is performed live over the phone, with a single audience member participating in each performance. The format places the participant at the center of the narrative, influencing the outcome through real-time decisions.

In CLAWS, audiences take on the role of a volunteer operator for the fictional “Etcetera Helpline.” Early in the call, a distressed teenager seeks help with a perceived threat in his home. As the experience unfolds, participants are asked to make choices that shape the direction of the story, which explores themes of fear, perception, and uncertainty.

The production has received recognition from several festivals and organizations, including the IndieCade Performance Award, FIVARS People’s Choice Award for Best Interactive Experience, and the Lonely Wolf Best New Media Award. It has also been featured at the Overlook Film Festival.

Performances are delivered by Malachi Madrone, Cole Steeves, and Cooper Roth, and run approximately 45 to 60 minutes.

Candle House Collective, founded by Neiden in 2018, specializes in immersive and interactive theater experiences, often designed for a single audience member and delivered remotely.

Ticket Information

CLAWS is performed live via phone call and can be accessed from any location.

Performances run through May 31. Tickets are available online.