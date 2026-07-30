CITIZEN ARTS INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL to Launch Inaugural Season

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CITIZEN ARTS INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL is set to launch its inaugural season, organizers announced. The new festival is scheduled to run for three weeks, marking its debut on the international arts calendar.

The Citizen Arts International Festival announced today the lineup for its upcoming 2026 season, from September 7-27, 2026. The events will take place across New York City public spaces, and all events are free to attend.

Citizen Arts International transforms New York City's public spaces into vibrant stages for free international performance, participatory art, and cultural exchange. Bringing art into everyday life across the boroughs, the woman-led festival fosters joy, civic engagement, and social connection.

Responding to calls from civic leaders and urban policy advocates to expand equitable access to culture in public space, the festival centers a model of radical accessibility and global cultural exchange, bringing free, high-quality performing arts directly into neighborhood parks and community spaces.

In collaboration with community organizations citywide, the festival's inventive placemaking transforms ordinary spaces into sites of joy, spectacle, dialogue, and shared civic experience. Programming spans new circus, dance, music, theatre, and participatory performance that invite audiences to engage not just as spectators, but as participants in a shared cultural landscape.

Rooted in local partnerships, Citizen Arts International collaborates with organizations including The Ukrainian Museum, Culture Lab LIC, The Bushwick Starr, New York City Department of Parks & Recreation, MADE Bush Terminal, Bronx Children's Museum, Barnard Movement Lab, and more to connect performance with community conversation. Through hosted performances, workshops, and intergenerational learning opportunities, the festival creates intimate connections between audiences of all ages to engage with global artists and ideas in spaces that belong to them.

The festival is led by co-directors Meg Araneo, Natalie Rine, and Elena Siyanko. The multigenerational, women-led leadership champions collaboration, artistic vision, and public engagement as central to the citywide festival initiative. With decades of experience in nonprofit leadership, festival programming, international touring, and scholarly practice, they offer a civic-minded, community-focused, and globally informed approach to multidisciplinary performance in public spaces.

'Public culture is civic infrastructure,' said the Co-Directors in a joint statement. 'Citizen Arts International is doubling down on radical accessibility — bringing global performance directly into neighborhoods, free of charge, and using public space to spark dialogue, imagination, and connection across difference.'

2026 PROGRAM

SERVE AND PROTECT

DIRECT ACTION THEATRE

U.S. Premiere

September 9–10 | Community Workshops (Not Public Performances)

September 12 & 13 | Pop-Up Locations Coming Soon

A participatory public performance from Norway, SERVE AND PROTECT playfully reimagines the visual language of authority. Through dance, humor, and unexpected encounters, the work invites audiences to experience the dynamic between joy and political critique, transforming public space into a place where power, community, and care can be explored through shared participation.

The performance is preceded by a multi-day workshop with community members to create an environment of listening and exchange.

FROM SKY TO EARTH

James Brandon LEWIS + ANTOINE LE MENESTREL

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