CAT COHEN: BROAD STROKES to Extend Off-Broadway Run Ahead of Opening Night

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Ahead of Opening Night, the New York City premiere of Cat Cohen: Broad Strokes will extend due to popular demand, now playing through Friday, September 25, 2026 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Cat Cohen: Broad Strokes is written by and starring Cat Cohen, with music by Cohen and David Dabbon, and directed by Alex Timbers. The new one-woman musical comedy began preview performances at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on July 14, initially scheduled to run through September 5, 2026. The production's official Opening Night is tonight, Monday, July 27, 2026.

Tickets for the newly added three weeks of performances, now through September 25, 2026, are available now.

Broad Strokes is produced by Mike & Carlee Productions (Oh, Mary!, Josh Sharp: ta-da!, Morgan Bassichis: Can I Be Frank?) by special arrangement with the Lucille Lortel Theatre, and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers. The full creative team for the Off-Broadway production includes Derek McLane (Scenic Design), Jake DeGroot (Lighting Design), Kelsey Randall (Costume Design), and Cody Spencer (Sound Design). David Dabbon is Music Supervisor.

ABOUT Cat Cohen: BROAD STROKES

After suffering a stroke at 30 caused by a literal hole in her heart, comedian Cat Cohen transforms this near-death experience into a wildly funny, song-filled one-woman show about mortality, hypochondria and the undeniable thrill of being the main character. Equal parts confessional comedy and sparkling musical cabaret, Cat Cohen: Broad Strokes is Cohen at her sharpest, funniest, and most fabulously vulnerable.

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