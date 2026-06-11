CAN I BE FRANK? to Present ASL-Interpreted Performance
The performance will take place on Saturday June 20 at 5pm
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The Obie Award-winning play Can I Be Frank? will present an ASL-interpreted performance on Saturday June 20 at 5pm.
Written by and starring comedian, artist, and writer Morgan Bassichis; directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton; and based on and with original material by the late comedian and performance artist Frank Maya, Can I Be Frank? began performances May 21, 2026, at SoHo Playhouse and will run through June 27, 2026.
The performance of Can I Be Frank? on Saturday June 20 at 5pm will feature live American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation. During this performance, a professional interpreter will be positioned House Left to translate all spoken dialogue and key auditory information during the show so that Deaf and Hard of Hearing patrons can immerse themselves in the performance. For optimal sightlines to both the stage and interpreter, please choose a seat on the left side of the house titled “ASL Reserved Seat” in rows C through H. ASL reserved seats are $45 including fees.
In a desperate attempt to prove they can think about someone other than themself, Morgan Bassichis turns to the work of queer comedian, musician, and performance artist Frank Maya. Maya was among the first out gay comedians on network television and on the precipice of mainstream success before he died from AIDS-related complications in 1995. This new “solo” performance humbly attempts to ensure Maya’s legacy is no longer overlooked while finally resolving the bottomless queer search for fame, father figures, and laughter in times of crisis.
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