Bubba Weiler's THE SAVIORS Extends for Additional Week Off-Broadway
Performances will now run through Saturday, August 15 at the Linda Gross Theater.
Atlantic Theater Company will present an extension for the world premiere of The Saviors written by Bubba Weiler and directed by Jack Serio. See footage from the production!
The Saviors began performances on Wednesday, July 8 and officially opens on Monday, July 27, for a limited engagement that will now play an additional week through Saturday, August 15 at the Linda Gross Theater. The cast of The Saviors features Crystal Finn, Ivan Howe, Julius Rinzel, and Stanley Simons.
The Saviors features sets by David Zinn, costumes by Avery Reed, lights by Stacey Derosier, sound by Leah Gelpe, and casting by The Telsey Office: Will Cantler, CSA. Ashley-Rose Galligan serves as the Production Stage Manager.
When a lost young man takes shelter in their church, two altar boys desperately cling to each other as their changing faiths, lives, and bodies threaten to tear them apart.
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