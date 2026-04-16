Brian Stokes Mitchell to Headline TADA! Youth Theater's 41st Anniversary Gala

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Brian Stokes Mitchell TO PERFORM AT

TADA! YOUTH THEATER'S 41ST ANNIVERSARY GALA

NEW YORK, NY - Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell will take the stage at TADA! Youth Theater's 41st Anniversary Gala on April 26, 2026, at the Edison Ballroom in a special performance honoring his celebrated career.

Stage and screen favorite Jason Kravits will host the evening and also perform. The program will feature an all-star lineup of Broadway performers including Hailee Kaleem Wright (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Tony Award nominee Amber Iman (Lempicka, Shuffle Along), John Edwards (MJ The Musical, Love Life), Jordan Barrow (Wicked, Love Life), Correy West (Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations), Leah Siegel (vocalist, songwriter, and bandleader), and Emmy and Grammy Award winner Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit, Fiddler on the Roof).

The evening will also feature performances by members of the Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA! (RYET), ages 8-18, highlighting the young artists at the heart of the organization's mission.

The Gala will include a cocktail reception, dinner, and live and silent auctions, celebrating more than four decades of TADA!'s impact through musical theater education and youth development.

A Drama Desk Award-winning nonprofit, TADA! Youth Theater is a unique New York City organization dedicated to making growing up easier for kids through the power of musical theater. For 41 years, TADA! has created and produced original musicals written by theater professionals and performed by young people, while providing free, year-round pre-professional training, arts education, and positive youth development programs to young people from different social, racial, economic, and cultural backgrounds across the five boroughs. Through its Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA! (RYET), musical theater classes, camps, and in-school residencies, TADA! serves thousands of young people annually. Its programs are designed to foster creativity, confidence, collaboration, and essential life skills, including leadership, communication, and problem-solving, that support students both in school and in life.

Proceeds from the Gala directly support TADA!'s Free Arts For All Programming (including financial aid and scholarships for TADA!'s musical theater classes and camps, Pay-What-You-Can tickets to TADA!'s musical productions, and the free pre-professional and positive youth development RYET program), ensuring that young people of all backgrounds have access to high-quality arts education and performance opportunities.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Tickets start at $400 for individual seats, with tables beginning at $5,000. Sponsorships and program ads are also available. To purchase tickets, visit onecau.se/tada41gala.