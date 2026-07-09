BIRTHRIGHT Extends Through Late August at MCC Theater
The production will now play through Sunday August 23, 2026 at MCC Theater’s Newman Mills Theater.
MCC Theater will present a four-week extension for the New York premiere of Birthright, by Tony Award winner Jonathan Spector and directed by Teddy Bergman. The production will now play through Sunday August 23, 2026 at MCC Theater’s Newman Mills Theater. The production was previously scheduled to run through July 26.
How do you show up for the people you love? What begins as a reunion among six young friends after a Birthright trip to Israel in 2006 becomes, over the span of 18 years, an exploration of identity, fracturing communities, and the struggle to stay connected across difference. Against a backdrop of political upheaval, the influence of social media on discourse, and profound generational change, their relationships become a battleground for competing histories, beliefs, and uncomfortable emotional truths.
Birthright, the gripping new play by Tony Award® winner Jonathan Spector (Eureka Day) and directed by Teddy Bergman (Mother Russia), holds up a mirror to our times and captures the combustible dynamics of modern friendship and chosen family: the longing to understand each other, the fear of saying the wrong thing, and the pain of realizing that love does not always guarantee agreement.
Provocative, funny, and piercingly contemporary, Birthright asks whether connection is still possible when every conversation feels like it could be the one that breaks everything apart. A chronicle of a generation in three breathtaking acts.
The cast of Birthright includes Hale Appleman, Molly Bernard, Tony Award nominee Eli Gelb, Tony Award nominee Liz Larsen, Nate Mann, Molly Ranson, and Zoë Winters. Read the reviews for the production HERE!
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