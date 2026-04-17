Alison Fraser, Antwayn Hopper and More Set for Boundless Theater Salon & Fundraiser

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Boundless Theater, led by founders Tommaso Cartia and David James Parr, will present an exclusively curated salon and fundraiser on Sunday, April 26, at its Midtown Manhattan headquarters. The event celebrates four years of ongoing commitment to developing bold new theatrical works, championing underrepresented voices and stories, and shining a light on New York City's independent theater community.

The evening will feature performances by Two-time Tony Nominee and Legend of Off-Broadway recipient Alison Fraser (First Daughter Suite, The Divine Sister, The Secret Garden, Romance/Romance), Antwayn Hopper (CATS: The Jellicle Ball, A Strange Loop), Christopher Borg (The Confession of Lily Dare), Will Manning (Our Class), Brenna Palughi (A Time to Kill), Chetan Rao (Boy Meets Girl), Joleen Wilkinson (The Path - Hulu, Laura and the Sea), Rob Driemeyer (Broadway Barfly, La Cage Aux Folles) and Ashley Kristeen Vega (Collective Rage: A Play In Five Betties).

The program will spotlight a selection of excerpts from new works currently in development, including Boy Meets Girl by Chetan Rao and Nalini Sharma, Broadway Barfly by Rob Driemeyer, No River Between Us by Shelly Ramoni, SLAP&TICKLE by David James Parr directed by Chad Austin, Stranger Interludes by David James Parr directed by Chad Austin and Pluto Is Listening by David James Parr directed by Sophie Sam. With musical guest Brooklyn Tavern Theater.

A special community spotlight will feature Krishna Stone, Director of Community Relations at GMHC, the world's first HIV/AIDS service organization. Through SLAP&TICKLE, Boundless Theater proudly supports GMHC's mission.

The program will be moderated by actress Caitlin Diana Doyle. Special cocktails will be provided by Broadway Barfly, with homemade Italian bites and additional refreshments served throughout the evening.

Admission is free, with a suggested donation to the Four Years & Four-Ward Thinking! crowdfunding campaign via the fiscal sponsor The Field, with all contributions tax-deductible. Details: Click Here

This is an invite-only event. Those interested in attending may contact tommaso@boundlesstheater.com