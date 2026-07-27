AMT Theater Film Festival to Screen Two Broadway Documentaries

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AMT Theater Film Festival: Broadway Legends on the Big Screen will screen two award winning documenttaries celebrating Broadway and its rich history: BROADWAY: THE GOLDEN AGE and BROADWAY MUSICALS: A JEWISH LEGACY.

On Sunday, August 23rd, at 6:00pm, AMT will screen BROADWAY: THE GOLDEN AGE (2003). Take a front-row seat to Broadway’s most legendary era in Rick McKay’s beloved documentary, which features rare interviews with theater icons including Julie Andrews, Carol Channing, Angela Lansbury, Elaine Stritch, Stephen Sondheim, Hal Prince, Gwen Verdon, Jerry Orbach, and dozens more. Their personal stories, humor, and behind-the-scenes memories capture the magic of Broadway’s greatest generation like never before.

Then, on Saturday, August 29th, at 6:00pm AMT will screen BROADWAY MUSICALS: A JEWISH LEGACY (2013). Discover the remarkable story of how generations of Jewish composers, lyricists, playwrights, and producers helped create the American musical. This acclaimed documentary features insights from Broadway legends including Stephen Sondheim, Sheldon Harnick, John Kander, Jerry Herman, Arthur Laurents, Charles Strouse, and Harold Prince, celebrating the artists whose work forever changed American theater.

Following both screenings, stay for a live conversation and audience Q&A with producer Al Tapper and a special celebrity guest. The events will be moderated by Broadway historian Robert W. Schneider.

Whether you’re a lifelong theater enthusiast or discovering Broadway for the first time, this exclusive two-part event offers a rare opportunity to relive Broadway’s greatest moments, hear firsthand stories from its most celebrated artists, and continue the conversation with Al Tapper and distinguished guests. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind celebration of Broadway’s enduring legacy.

These screenings are in conjunction with the premiere of producer Al Tapper’s new musical AFTER ALL THESE YEARS: THE MUSICALS OF Al Tapper which will play a limited four week run starting on September 9th, 2026.

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