A CHRISTMAS CAROL at PAC NYC to Partner With Hunger Free America; Tickets on Sale

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Perelman Performing Arts Center is partnering with Hunger Free America for the return of Matthew Warchus’ production of Charles Dickens’ classic, adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne.

Continuing the show’s themes of charity and goodwill, this year PAC NYC will once again collect donations to benefit an organization aligned with the production’s mission. At every performance, audience members will be invited to support Hunger Free America, a nonpartisan, national nonprofit group working to enact the policies and programs needed to end domestic hunger and ensure that all Americans have sufficient access to nutritious food. Learn more about Hunger Free America at www.hungerfreeamerica.org/

Performances begin on Friday, November 20, 2026 with an opening set for December 3, 2026. This is a limited run through Sunday, January 3, 2027.

For the second holiday season at PAC NYC, A Christmas Carol fills the auditorium to the brim with holiday treats, music, and merriment. A unique staging immerses the audience in London’s longest running adaptation of this beloved festive favorite.

On a bitter Christmas Eve night, a cold-hearted miser is visited by four ghosts. Transported to worlds past, present and future, Ebenezer Scrooge witnesses what a lifetime of fear and selfishness has led to and sees with fresh eyes the lonely life he has built for himself. Can Ebenezer be saved before it’s too late? An uplifting story for families, this essential festive treat is vividly brought to the stage in a big-hearted production full of music and cheer.

The Old Vic’s production premiered in 2017 and, this year, will play its 10thconsecutive year due to popular demand. On Broadway, a limited run played in the fall of 2019 and went on to win 5 Tony Awards, including Best Original Score and every design category. Casting will be announced soon.

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