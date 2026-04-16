92NY DEL AT 30 to Feature Performances, Films & Award to Paul Taylor Dance Company

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92NY Harkness Dance Center and DEL (Dance Education Laboratory) will present 92NY DEL at 30: Celebrating Three Decades of Transforming Dance Education, on April 25 . The celebration begins that morning with a Movement Sentence Choir and culminates that evening with performances, films and a presentation of the inaugural Arnhold Dance Education Award, which goes this year to Paul Taylor Dance Company. Tickets for that 5pm event in historic Kaufmann Concert Hall begin at $30 and are available here.

In 1995, Jody Arnhold founded the Dance Education Laboratory (DEL) at the 92nd Street Y, with Joan Finkelstein as Founding Director and Ann Biddle as Founding Faculty. Since its inception, DEL has provided a welcoming and inclusive community that nurtures and supports professional learning across the lifespan. DEL's comprehensive curriculum equips dance educators with the tools they need to succeed in the dance classroom.

Over the years, DEL has remained true to Jody's vision of providing high-quality professional learning opportunities for dance educators. As the DEL community has expanded, the ripple effect have impacted thousands of children with meaningful dance experiences that spark confidence, creativity, collaboration, and connection throughout New York City public schools and beyond.

The event will feature:

Performance of the Movement Sentence Choir work led by Ephrat Asherie and Taryn Vander Hoop

A film by Nel Shelby Productions highlighting 30 years of DEL

Student performances by DEL graduate teachers: Young Dancemakers Company and Democracy Prep High School

A 30 Movement Sentence Choir Project film by Nel Shelby Productions, featuring 30 Movement Sentence Choirs from across the U.S. and internationally (including Canada and Germany) honoring DEL

Inaugural Arnhold Dance Education Award presented to Paul Taylor Dance Company