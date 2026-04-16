2027 Junior Theater Festivals Sell Out; Professional Development Track Remains Open

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Next year's Junior Theater Festivals have both sold out for performing groups in record time. JTF West in Sacramento reached capacity during the pre-sale period for returning groups, while JTF Atlanta sold out by 7:00 AM ET on April 1, 2026—the first day registration opened to new groups. A waitlist is now available for both festivals, with additional groups admitted on a rolling basis as space allows.

A total of 64 student musical theatre groups will attend JTF West, representing over 3,000 student performers, teachers, and chaperones, while JTF Atlanta will welcome 144 groups with more than 7,000 student performers, teachers, and chaperones.

The Professional Development track remains open for both festivals. This curated experience offers educators the opportunity to attend workshops, exchange ideas with peers, experience the full scope of the festival, and return to their programs energized and inspired.

The 2027 festivals will take place January 15–17 in Atlanta and February 5–7 in Sacramento. Both events will continue the tradition of bringing together leading musical theatre educators, student performers, and industry professionals for two dynamic weekends. Highlights include mainstage performances, the premieres of five new Broadway Junior titles, appearances by Broadway artists, student and teacher workshops, adjudications, auditions for future choreography resources, and all the elements that make JTF a cornerstone of the global youth theatre community.

The 2026 Junior Theater Festivals in Atlanta, Georgia and Sacramento, California were the largest on record, welcoming more than 5,200 student performers and over 10,000 total attendees across both events. For more information visit: juniortheaterfestival.com