World Premiere of CHICKS IN HEAVEN Announced At Creative Cauldron

See the world premiere of Chicks In Heaven, a new musical that weaves together the enchanting power of feminism, friendship, and activism. From Thursday, April 11 through Sunday, April 28, Creative Cauldron (410 S. Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA ) will host this production that highlights the magical powers of sisterhood. Press night is Saturday, April 13 at 7:30pm.

Chicks In Heaven takes us on a transformative journey, centered around a 30-year reunion in southwestern Virginia of friends who once shared a deep bond fueled by feminist ideals. In their youth, these women experimented with magic as a means to challenge societal norms and fight against the oppressive forces of patriarchy. Now, as they come together again, can the magical activism that once united them prevail in the face of our present-day challenges? This thought-provoking musical not only celebrates the enduring strength of female friendship but also delves into the urgent need for collective action in the fight against systemic oppression. Through captivating storytelling, memorable characters, and infectious musical numbers, Chicks In Heaven serves as a rallying cry for those who believe in the transformative power of equal rights activism and social justice.

Chicks In Heaven is the creation of author, professor, musician and performing artist, Carol Lee Campbell. The music for the play was written by Campbell along with David Graziano. The play will be directed by Creative Cauldron founding artistic director, Laura Connors Hull. The diverse cast for the play includes Karen Lange, Pauline Lamb, Krista Grimmett, Aubrey Baker, Lennie Mendez, Ben Ribler and Charlene Sloan.

“Chicks In Heaven reflects my own experiences of friendship and my need to be part of a sisterhood,” says Campbell. “The play is a journey back to sisterhood, to finding our tribe again and recognizing in each other the essence of our worth. The recent resurgence of interest in witchcraft is a way of reclaiming one's agency in the face of current events, namely the rolling back of women's rights and increased misogyny that is all too often met with impunity. This play represents the journey back to ourselves and the innate power we have.”

Tickets

Tickets for the world premiere of Chicks In Heaven are available for purchase at this link. Tickets range from $20 - $45 with discounts available for groups and students. For more information please visit: https://www.creativecauldron.org/chicks.html

About Creative Cauldron:

Creative Cauldron is a trailblazing theater company based in Falls Church, VA, that is committed to producing innovative and thought-provoking theatrical experiences. With a focus on inclusivity and social justice, Creative Cauldron consistently pushes boundaries and amplifies diverse voices through their exceptional productions. To learn more about Creative Cauldron and their upcoming events, visit www.creativecauldron.org