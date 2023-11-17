World Premiere of MOSES Comes to Theater J

From December 1 through December 24, 2023,Click Here brings Moses, a world premiere one-person-play written by Michelle Lowe, directed by Johanna Gruenhut and performed by Grant Harrison, to the stage. Moses is the second performance in Theater J's “Here I Am" series, a triptych of one-person plays.

Moses looks to answer the question of how one can start over after everything has been erased. The story follows one man's epic journey as he searches for forgiveness, a long-lost dream, and himself. A Theater J Vradenburg New Jewish Play Prize finalist, Moses is a world premiere about faith, love, and going it alone.

Playwright Michelle Lowe is a multi-award winning playwright who first came onto the scene with her Broadway production of The Smell of the Kill in 2002. Since then, she has written nearly a dozen plays and is the only playwright ever to have two plays named as finalists for the Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award in one season.

Starring as the lone actor in the play is Grant Harrison, who has appeared on many stages around the country as well as on TV and in independent movies. Moses is directed by Theater J Associate Artistic Director Johanna Gruenhut, who most recently directed Theater J's One Jewish Boy in July of 2023.

Theater J's “Here I Am” series will feature one more one-person-play from January 4th - 14th with Sun Mee Chomet's East Coast Premier of How to be a Korean Woman. This poignant one-woman show, told from the perspective of an adult Jewish adoptee, uses text, music, and movement to explore themes of family, love, adulthood, and the universal longing to know one's past.

To purchase tickets, please visit theaterj.org or call the ticket office at 202-777-3210. Single ticket prices for regular tickets start at $49. Discount tickets are available for groups of 8+, EDCJCC members, preview performances, students, educators, military personnel and U.S. Veterans. $5 Community Access Tickets are available to individuals who receive government assistance through state-issued EBT cards (EBT is not accepted as a form of payment, only as proof of status).