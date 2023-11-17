Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards

World Premiere of MOSES Comes to Theater J

Performances run from December 1 through December 24, 2023.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards
Cast Set for ELF THE MUSICAL at Mill Mountain Theatre Photo 3 Cast Set for ELF THE MUSICAL at Mill Mountain Theatre
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 4 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests

World Premiere of MOSES Comes to Theater J

From December 1 through December 24, 2023,Click Here brings Moses, a world premiere one-person-play written by Michelle Lowe, directed by Johanna Gruenhut and performed by Grant Harrison, to the stage. Moses is the second performance in Theater J's “Here I Am" series, a triptych of one-person plays. 

 

Moses looks to answer the question of how one can start over after everything has been erased. The story follows one man's epic journey as he searches for forgiveness, a long-lost dream, and himself. A Theater J Vradenburg New Jewish Play Prize finalist, Moses is a world premiere about faith, love, and going it alone.

 

Playwright Michelle Lowe is a multi-award winning playwright who first came onto the scene with her Broadway production of The Smell of the Kill in 2002. Since then, she has written nearly a dozen plays and is the only playwright ever to have two plays named as finalists for the Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award in one season.

 

Starring as the lone actor in the play is Grant Harrison, who has appeared on many stages around the country as well as on TV and in independent movies. Moses is directed by Theater J Associate Artistic Director Johanna Gruenhut, who most recently directed Theater J's One Jewish Boy in July of 2023. 

 

Theater J's “Here I Am” series will feature one more one-person-play from January 4th - 14th with Sun Mee Chomet's East Coast Premier of How to be a Korean Woman. This poignant one-woman show, told from the perspective of an adult Jewish adoptee, uses text, music, and movement to explore themes of family, love, adulthood, and the universal longing to know one's past.

 

To purchase tickets, please visit theaterj.org or call the ticket office at 202-777-3210. Single ticket prices for regular tickets start at $49. Discount tickets are available for groups of 8+, EDCJCC members, preview performances, students, educators, military personnel and U.S. Veterans. $5 Community Access Tickets are available to individuals who receive government assistance through state-issued EBT cards (EBT is not accepted as a form of payment, only as proof of status). 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Central Virginia

1
K Dance to Host 10th Annual SHORTS at Firehouse Theatre Photo
K Dance to Host 10th Annual SHORTS at Firehouse Theatre

K Dance presents a weekend of performances at Firehouse Theatre in Richmond, VA. Contact Kaye Weinstein Gary at 804-270-4944 or email kdanceinc@gmail.com for more information.

2
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Open at Four County Players This Weekend Photo
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Open at Four County Players This Weekend

To celebrate their 51st holiday season in Barboursville, Four County Players will present A CHRISTMAS CAROL opening November 17 on the Mainstage. This classic holiday tale written by Charles Dickens is adapted and directed by John Holdren.

3
The Underground Performing Arts Collective Starts Off The Season With Inaugural Performanc Photo
The Underground Performing Arts Collective Starts Off The Season With Inaugural Performance Of A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS

The Underground Performing Arts Collective presents the inaugural performance of A Motown Christmas, a jukebox musical revue celebrating legendary musical icons.

4
Cast Set for ELF THE MUSICAL at Mill Mountain Theatre Photo
Cast Set for ELF THE MUSICAL at Mill Mountain Theatre

This holiday season, join the cast of Mill Mountain Theatre's 'Elf the Musical' for a festive and glamorous Broadway production. Based on the beloved film, this holiday spectacle is sure to become a tradition for families.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas' Video
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas'
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
View all Videos

Central Virginia SHOWS
Indecent in Central Virginia Indecent
Generic Theater (5/17-6/02)
The Three Musketeers in Central Virginia The Three Musketeers
Virginia Stage Company (3/06-3/24)
The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes in Central Virginia The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes
Sterling Playmakers (11/10-11/19)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Central Virginia Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Ferguson Center for the Arts [Concert Hall] (4/09-4/09)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Central Virginia To Kill a Mockingbird
Chrysler Hall (1/30-2/04)
Hadestown in Central Virginia Hadestown
Chrysler Hall (3/26-3/31)
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer JR in Central Virginia Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer JR
Belmont Arts Collaborative (12/01-12/09)
Imaginary Invalid in Central Virginia Imaginary Invalid
VCUarts Theatre (11/30-12/03)
Agatha Christie's A Murder is Announced in Central Virginia Agatha Christie's A Murder is Announced
Little Theatre of Virginia Beach (3/22-4/14)
The Viewing Room in Central Virginia The Viewing Room
Generic Theater (2/09-2/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You