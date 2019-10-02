Traveling Players Ensemble Announce Fall Acting Classes In McLean

Traveling Players Ensemble announces the final call for registration for its Fall 2019 acting classes for grades 4-12.

Since 2007, Traveling Players Ensemble has offered acting classes in addition to its popular summer theatre camp. Students are taught a wide variety of acting skills and games by master teachers and actors, building their strength and confidence as performers.

Teens and pre-teens in grades 4-12 can sign up for classes in Acting, Improvisation, Movement, and Monologues. Classes run on Sundays from October 13th to December 15th.

"Acting and Improvisation", for grades 4-6, introduces students to improvisation, theatre games, and the fundamentals of acting, culminating in work on short scenes.

"Scene Study and Acting Technique", for grades 6-9, focuses on character creation, partnership, and stage presence. Students work in pairs or trios on contemporary scenes.

"Movement for the Actor", for grades 9-12, gives students experience in grad-school level physical theatre technique, teaching movement skills to increase resourcefulness, mobility and castability as an actor.

Traveling Players also offers private monologue coaching from its founder and artistic director, Jeanne Harrison. This training is ideal for high school seniors who are preparing audition monologues for college.

Need-based scholarships are available for all classes.

Traveling Players is best known for its award-winning summer theatre camps, which train teens and pre-teens in classical theatre and then take them on tour to perform their shows. The camp is in residence at The Madeira School in McLean, VA.

Founded in 2003, Traveling Players has been invited to perform at the Kennedy Center's Millennium Stage, Colonial Williamsburg, Shenandoah National Park, Reston's Multicultural Festival, and the International Children's Festival at Wolf Trap. Traveling Players has been selected by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) as one of 25 of the nation's "Summer School in the Arts."

This educational theatre company has also been honored as one of the best non-profit organizations in the Greater Washington area by the 2019/20 Catalogue for Philanthropy, and received the 2018 Good Neighbor Grant from the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation for its expansive arts scholarship program, one of the most generous in the area.

For more information, visit www.travelingplayers.org or call 703-987-1712.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Virginia Stories

More Hot Stories For You