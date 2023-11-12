The Underground Performing Arts Collective Starts Off The Season With Inaugural Performance Of A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS

The legendary jukebox musical revue pays tribute to musical icons we all know and love.
POPULAR
The Underground Performing Arts Collective (UPAC) and The Arts Academy at UPAC (501c3) have invited the public to celebrate its inaugural production of "A Motown Christmas." Created and adapted by Nate Jacobs, this jukebox musical revue features many of the legendary Motown catalog audiences will love and enjoy!
Music featured are those favorites from Motown artists such as Diana Ross and The Supremes, Smokey Robinson, Gladys Knight and the Pips, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, The Isley Brothers, Aretha Franklin, and more! This promises to be a holiday favorite the entire family will enjoy!
Director Derrion Hawkins (Black Girl Magic, School Girls) says he hopes audiences will leave this production "having their joy restored, particularly in the wake of so many tragic events playing out in our world today. " Along with a cast of talented singers and dancers, the production's creative team includes celebrated local choreographer Jennifer Kelly-Cooper (Flyin' West, Escape to Margaritaville, Black Girl Magic) and musical director Ja'Mel Dean (Black Girl Magic, Shackles Lounge).
Motown was determined to "cross over" during its time, to reach a wide diverse audience and stretch listeners beyond their single-genre tunes. UPAC, with support from Zeiders, strives on those same principles of providing safe artistic platforms to diverse and underrepresented artists to expand their art throughout the Hampton Roads Community. Celebrate our inaugural performance and the legacy of Motown this holiday season!
Directed by Derrion Hawkins
Choreographed by Jennifer Kelly-Cooper
Musically Directed by Ja'Mel Dean
Thursday, November 30th, 7:30pm
Friday, December 1st, 7:30pm
Sunday, December 3rd, 4:00pm
Friday, December 8th, 7:30pm
Saturday, December 9th, 3:00pm & 7:30pm
Zeiders American Dream Theatre
4509 Commerce Street
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
General Admission: $25
Box Office: 757-499-0317
The Underground Performing Arts Collective and The Arts Academy is a 501(c)(3) founded in 2023, providing safe, inclusive platforms to performing artists and designers from underrepresented, diverse populations to create art that inspires, educates, promotes social change, and builds community. To learn more about UPAC visit undergroundarts.co
Videos
|Blues for an Alabama Sky
Virginia Stage Company (4/17-5/05)
|The Weir
Generic Theater (11/17-12/03)
|To Kill a Mockingbird
Chrysler Hall (1/30-2/04)
|Lay It Down: The Music of the Everly Brothers
Virginia Stage Company (5/08-5/19)
|Kinky Boots
Little Theatre of Virginia Beach (7/19-8/11)
|The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective RVA (12/08-12/23)
|The Viewing Room
Generic Theater (2/09-2/25)
|Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer JR
Belmont Arts Collaborative (12/01-12/09)
|Agatha Christie's A Murder is Announced
Little Theatre of Virginia Beach (3/22-4/14)
|The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes
Sterling Playmakers (11/10-11/19)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You