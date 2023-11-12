The Underground Performing Arts Collective Starts Off The Season With Inaugural Performance Of A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS

The Underground Performing Arts Collective (UPAC) and The Arts Academy at UPAC (501c3) have invited the public to celebrate its inaugural production of "A Motown Christmas." Created and adapted by Nate Jacobs, this jukebox musical revue features many of the legendary Motown catalog audiences will love and enjoy!

Music featured are those favorites from Motown artists such as Diana Ross and The Supremes, Smokey Robinson, Gladys Knight and the Pips, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, The Isley Brothers, Aretha Franklin, and more! This promises to be a holiday favorite the entire family will enjoy!

Director Derrion Hawkins (Black Girl Magic, School Girls) says he hopes audiences will leave this production "having their joy restored, particularly in the wake of so many tragic events playing out in our world today. " Along with a cast of talented singers and dancers, the production's creative team includes celebrated local choreographer Jennifer Kelly-Cooper (Flyin' West, Escape to Margaritaville, Black Girl Magic) and musical director Ja'Mel Dean (Black Girl Magic, Shackles Lounge).

Motown was determined to "cross over" during its time, to reach a wide diverse audience and stretch listeners beyond their single-genre tunes. UPAC, with support from Zeiders, strives on those same principles of providing safe artistic platforms to diverse and underrepresented artists to expand their art throughout the Hampton Roads Community. Celebrate our inaugural performance and the legacy of Motown this holiday season!

The Underground Performing Arts Collective

Directed by Derrion Hawkins

Choreographed by Jennifer Kelly-Cooper

Musically Directed by Ja'Mel Dean

Thursday, November 30th, 7:30pm

Friday, December 1st, 7:30pm

Sunday, December 3rd, 4:00pm

Friday, December 8th, 7:30pm

Saturday, December 9th, 3:00pm & 7:30pm

Zeiders American Dream Theatre

4509 Commerce Street

Virginia Beach, VA 23462

General Admission: $25

Box Office: 757-499-0317

About The Underground Performing Arts Collective

The Underground Performing Arts Collective and The Arts Academy is a 501(c)(3) founded in 2023, providing safe, inclusive platforms to performing artists and designers from underrepresented, diverse populations to create art that inspires, educates, promotes social change, and builds community. To learn more about UPAC visit undergroundarts.co