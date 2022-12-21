The Spire Center For Performing Arts Announces Shows Including Acoustic Alchemy, George Winston And More

Smooth Jazz greats Acoustic Alchemy will perform on Friday, March 17th at the Spire Center for Performing Arts in downtown Plymouth, MA and Pianist George Winston will perform Wednesday April 12th.

The Spire Center also announced concerts with Shemekia Copeland on Saturday March 4, the Delta Generators on Friday, April 28, and Laszlo Gardony Trio on Thursday, June 1. In addition, Mike Iannantuoni Quartet will perform on Thursday, February 2 and Tim Ray Trio on Thursday, March 2, both as part of the Eastern Bank Jazz Series. Tickets for these shows are available online at www.spirecenter.org, call (508) 746-4488.

For over three decades Acoustic Alchemy has been at the forefront of contemporary and smooth jazz, even if the band's signature eclectic mix of styles has meant they have never comfortably fit snugly into any one genre; "We've had a lot of labels over the years, at the start there were all these names flying around like New Adult Contemporary, New Age music, and then it became Smooth Jazz, but we've never really thought about ourselves as being in any one particular genre. We just make music we like,' says guitarist and co-founding member Greg Carmichael', "At the core it's always been about one simple concept: the sound of the nylon and steel guitars working together, but that leaves a lot of scope for exploring all sorts of musical ideas."

George Winston is undeniably a household name. He's inspired fans and musicians alike with his singular solo acoustic piano songs for more than 40 years while selling 15 million albums. A tireless road warrior playing nearly 100 concerts annually, live performance for Winston is akin to breathing. Winston's music is evocative, offering us all a chance to take a step back from our perpetually busy lives and let our minds adventurously wander. Restless Wind is a portrayal of Winston's place in a chaotic world - his compositions extend solace with an idiosyncratic grace.

George Winston's classic albums, Autumn and December, are perennial favorites, along with Winter into Spring, Summer, 2017's Spring Carousel - A Cancer Research Benefit, as well as two volumes of the compositions of Vince Guaraldi, two volumes of benefit albums for the Gulf Coast disasters, and six other solo piano albums. He just released his 16th solo piano album, NIGHT, via RCA Records. The album is available now at GeorgeWinston.com.

Award-winning blues, soul and Americana singer Shemekia Copeland possesses one of the most instantly recognizable and deeply soulful roots music voices of our time. She is beloved worldwide for the fearlessness, honesty and humor of her revelatory music, as well as for delivering each song she performs with unmatched passion. Copeland - winner of the 2021 Blues Music Award for B.B. King Entertainer Of The Year- connects with her audience on an intensely personal level, taking them with her on what The Wall Street Journal calls "a consequential ride" of "bold and timely blues." NPR Music says Shemekia sings with "punchy defiance and potent conviction." The Houston Chronicle describes her songs as "resilient pleas for a kinder tomorrow."

Mike Iannantuoni brings his popular band to the Spire Center for the first time for an exciting night of Jazz on Thursday, February 2 as part of the Eastern Bank Jazz Series. The Quartet will perform selections from their latest CD release "Deja-Vu". Mike's bandmates include Dennis Hughes on piano, Scott Tarulli on guitar and Joe Baglione on bass. The group performs an eclectic blend of jazz styles including Fusion, Latin and African and covers a range of tunes by popular artists including Sting, Peter Gabriel, The Meters, Robbin Ford, Miles Davis, Stanton Moore and David Sanchez. As a highly in-demand drummer, Mike has worked with numerous artists in the jazz and popular music fields including Jimmy Herring, Steve Oliver, Jeff Berlin, Stan Strickland, Tavares, Little Richard and The Platters!

Tim Ray brings his jazz trio to the Spire for a concert of classics and original music on Thursday, March 2. Tim Ray's wide-ranging skills as a soloist and accompanist have afforded him the opportunity to perform with legendary performers from all walks of music. He is perhaps best known as Tony Bennett's most recent pianist and musical director, appearing in concerts with him until his retirement from singing in 2020. Tim was also a longtime road companion to Lyle Lovett and Jane Siberry.

Winning awards and playing to sold-out shows across New England and beyond, the Boston-based Delta Generators perform on Friday, April 28th at the Spire. The group has made quite a name for themselves since hitting the scene in 2008. Their music brings together their diverse musical influences, drawing on the traditions of Blues, Roots, R&B, Americana and Rock to create a sound uniquely their own.

Master pianist Laszlo Gardony brings his trio to the Spire center with special guest saxophonist Don Braden for the South Shore jazz event of the season on Thursday, June 1.

Gardony is celebrating the release of his new album Close Connection, a confluence of musical styles in a highly interactive trio setting, where Laszlo's Central European folk roots come to the fore alongside his lifelong love of jazz standards and his youthful infatuation with '70s prog-rock. It's where Bartok meets Monk and King Crimson, filtered through Gardony's unique prism and expertly interpreted by his longtime simpatico rhythm section of bassist John Lockwood and drummer Yoron Israel. It's a mix he calls "New Prog Jazz."

Other shows coming to The Spire Center for Performing Arts include Comedy with Jimmy Dunn on January 14th, Rhett Miller (acoustic show) on January 20th, Joshua Tree (Tribute to U2) on January 21st, Session Americana on January 27th, Say Darling on February 9th, The Ballroom Thieves on February 10th, The Suitcase Junket on March 3rd, Livingston Taylor on March 18th, Lenny Clarke on March 24th. Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre on June 15th and much more. For a complete schedule of shows, visit www.spirecenter.org.

Tickets for shows at The Spire Center for Performing Arts are available online at www.spirecenter.org, call (508) 746-4488. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.