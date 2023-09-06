The New Theatre At Firehouse Presents The Virginia Premiere Of BERTA, BERTA By Angelica Chéri

Get ready for an unforgettable night of drama opening September 29 and running through October 15, 2023. 

By: Sep. 06, 2023

The New Theatre At Firehouse Presents The Virginia Premiere Of BERTA, BERTA By Angelica Chéri

Firehouse Theatre in collaboration with The Conciliation Project presents the Virginia premiere of BERTA, BERTA. Get ready for an unforgettable night of drama opening September 29 and running through October 15, 2023. 

BERTA, BERTA is a gripping tale that tells the story of a pair of lovers' reunion, swelling from a quarrelsome conjuring of the past to an impassioned plot to escape their impending fate. The play is a fictional origin story of the real prison chain-gang song "Berta, Berta" which originated on Parchman Farm, Mississippi State Penitentiary. Set in the heart of the American South, Chéri's writing delves deep into the complexities of love, loss, and the ties that bind us together. 

BERTA, BERTA, written by Angelica Chéri and directed by Dr. Tawnya Pettiford Wates, promises to be a theatrical tour de force. With a talented cast featuring Katrinah Carol Lewis and Jerold E. Solomon, BERTA, BERTA guarantees an immersive and thought-provoking experience that is not to be missed. In addition to the exceptional cast, BERTA, BERTA boasts an impressive production team. 

A content advisory is suggested: adult content and situations. 

Ticket information: $15-$35 | Tickets are now available for purchase through Firehouse Theatre's official website Click Here




Recommended For You