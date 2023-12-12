The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine to Return to Mechanics Hall

A recent favorite of Music Worcester audiences, The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine returns to Mechanics Hall on Friday, February 9th as part of Music Worcester's 2023-24 season. This marks the NSOU's first appearance since February 2020, when the orchestra “charmed” the audience, according to The Worcester Telegram and Gazette.

“It is a privilege to welcome back our colleagues in the NSOU,” said Music Worcester's Executive Director Adrien Finlay. “The world has changed in so many unbelievable ways since their last visit, and I know we cannot begin to understand how the lives of the Orchestra's musicians have been altered as well since their last visit. To be able to present this ensemble with our community once again makes this a very special engagement for us.”

Maestro Volodymyr Sirenko will lead the orchestra in Maxim Berezovsky's Symphony No. 1 in C Major. This 18th century Russian/Ukrainian composer was “discovered” in 2002 and this work received its premiere at the Royal Academy of Music in London a year later, first being played in Ukraine in 2016. The program will also include Dvorak's Symphony No. 8, Op. 88, B.163, G major and Saint-Saens' Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor, Op. 22, featuring pianist Volodymyr Vynnytsky.

The Artistic Director and Chief Conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine since 1999, Sirenko has led the orchestra through cycles of Gustav Mahler's complete symphonies, all four of Bach's Passions and Mass in B Minor, and Lyatoshynsky's complete symphonies. He recorded over 50 compact discs and the CD of Silvestrov's Requiem for Larissa was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2005. He has premiered many works by Ukrainian composers including Silvestrov's Symphonies No. 7 and 8, Stankovych's Symphony No. 6.

Internationally renowned pianist Volodymyr Vynnytsky is a laureate of the Margueritte Long-Jacques Thibaud International Piano Competition in Paris. Vynnytsky has performed with leading orchestras and appeared in solo recitals in many prestigious concert halls, including Carnegie Hall, Merkin Concert Hall, Steinway Hall, the Phillips Gallery in Washington D.C., the Great (Bolshoi) Hall at the Moscow Conservatory, and Théatre des Champs-Elysées (Paris, France).

About Music Worcester

Music Worcester, Inc., originally known as the Worcester County Music Association, for years ran the Worcester Music Festival. Current programs reflect the merger in the mid-1990s of the Festival with the International Artists Series and the MA Jazz Festival. Great performances by world-renowned orchestras and guest soloists, chamber music, ballet, world music and dance, jazz and choral masterworks are hallmarks of Music Worcester's annual operations. Multiple educational programs currently serve youth and families of greater Worcester: masterclasses by visiting artists, Tickets to Opportunity, Festival Singers, in-school residencies, and the Young Artist Competitions. Integral to Music Worcester's annual operations, the Worcester Chorus has been part of the organization since the very first concert season in 1858.

Music Worcester presents The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine on Friday, February 12th at Mechanics Hall in Worcester, MA. Tickets and information can be found at Click Here

Coming up at Music Worcester this Season

Holiday Concert

Worcester Chorus Women's Ensemble Mark Mummert, Artistic Director

Sunday, December 17th at 4PM Trinity Lutheran Church

Voces8

A cappella sensation and 2023 Grammy-nominated ensemble.

Saturday, February 10th at 8PM Mechanics Hall

Jeanine De Bique, Soprano & Warren Jones, piano.

Friday, February 23rd at 8PM Curtis Performance Hall

Voices of Eternal Light

The Worcester Chorus & Worcester Chorus Women's Ensemble

Sunday, February 25th at 4PM First Baptist Church

Mnozil Brass

Friday, March 1st at 8PM Mechanics Hall

Orchestre Métropolitain

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor

Sunday, March 3rd at 4PM Mechanics Hall

Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy

Saturday, March 9th at 8PM The Hanover Theatre

American Spiritual Ensemble

Saturday, April 6th at 8PM Curtis Performance Hall

Bach B Minor Mass The Worcester Chorus

Sunday, May 5th at 4PM Mechanics Hall

Marc-Andre Hamelin

Thursday, May 9th at 7:30PM Mechanics Hall

Tessa Lark, violin/fiddle & Frank Vignola, guitar

Friday, May 18th at 8PM Tuckerman Hall