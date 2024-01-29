The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA and Aaron Lewis Come to SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours

The first shows of the 2024 Concert Season at SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours at the River City Sportsplex in Midlothian, Virginia have been announced. The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA is set to come to Midlothian on Saturday, August 10, 2024 and Aaron Lewis will perform on Friday, August 16, 2024. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 2, 2024 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through February 8th, while supplies last.

The Concert: A Tribute To ABBA continues to be the top ABBA tribute group in the world, dazzling all who see with their fantastic performance while playing the most iconic hits from ABBA, including “Mamma Mia,” “S.O.S,” “Money, Money, Money,” “The Winner Takes All,” “Waterloo,” “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme,” and “Dancing Queen.”

21st Century Artists, Inc. has been presenting its ABBA tribute show throughout North America for well over a decade, previously known as ABBA The Music, ABBA The Hits, and ABBA The Concert. The audience and press all agree – “This is the closest to ABBA you’ll ever get.” The Concert: A Tribute To ABBA brings one of the greatest pop phenomena back to life.

Many critics agree, The Concert: A Tribute To ABBA is the most amazing and authentic ABBA tribute show in the world. Come dance, come sing, having the time of your life at THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE CELEBRATION!

Aaron Lewis, the Vermont-born powerhouse first found success with Staind – the 2000s-era hard rockers who injected meditative muscle into an era better known for mindless aggression. But while that band is still very much alive, it was never enough to satisfy Lewis’ creative drive. Embracing his roots to earn a rare second round of success, a series of solo Country projects have led to two No. 1 Billboard Country Album debuts – TOWN LINE (2011) and SINNER (2016) – plus a PLATINUM collab with heroes George Jones and Charlie Daniels (“Country Boy”), and a GOLD-certified Billboard No. 1 with “Am I The Only One” in 2021. Lewis’ 2022 solo album followed suit, with FRAYED AT BOTH ENDS emerging as the best-selling Country album in America, but he never wrote songs for the stats. No matter the sonic setting, Lewis writes and sings to get his truth out and his upcoming album THE HILL is no different.

Season Passes for SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours at the River City Sportsplex are on sale now. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming concert season and can be purchased at Click Here.

Tickets for The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on Saturday, August 10, 2024 and Aaron Lewis on Friday, August 16, 2024 at SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours at the River City Sportsplex go on sale Friday, February 2 at 10:00 AM at Click Here or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. Gates open at 5:30 PM; shows start at 7:00 PM. This event is rain or shine. No refunds. SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours at the River City Sportsplex is located at 13030 Genito Road, Midlothian, VA 23112.