The City of Fairfax Theatre Company Presents A CHRISTMAS STORY

The City of Fairfax Theatre Company is bringing the Broadway musical adaptation of the beloved holiday movie, A Christmas Story, to the stage at Katherine Johnson Middle School December 8-17. The musical features music and lyrics written by Pasek and Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, Dogfight, James and the Giant Peach musical) and a book by Joseph Robinette.

Nine year old Ralphie Parker wants one thing for Christmas, and one thing only: An Official Red Ryder Range Model Carbine Action BB Gun. A leg lamp, pink bunny pajamas, and a freezing flagpole are just a few of the distractions that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas wish. His biggest problem: everyone else is convinced he'll shoot his eye out! Ralphie's vivid imagination conjures up several showstopping numbers, but he's not the only one with dreams of grandeur. His old man is just as set on a goal of his own. His dreams come true when he wins a major award from a competition in the form of a garish, fishnet stocking clad leg lamp, which horrifies his wife but brings him unadulterated joy. Filled with quirky and lovable characters, this zany, heartfelt, and nostalgic musical is as delightful as the biggest, shiniest present under the tree on Christmas morning.

CFTC's production is bursting with talent, boasting a cast of 43 local actors, ranging in age from 6 to adult. In addition, there are over a dozen creative team and technical crew members, all volunteers coming together to produce this spectacular musical adventure.

The production was directed by CFTC's Education Director, Sierra Lockrem, with music directed by Luke Hemmingson and choreography by John Poncy. The set was designed by Olivia Hinebaugh, lighting designed by Jack and Sierra Lockrem, costumes designed by Lori Crockett and Amber Kiffney, sound designed by Luke Hemmingson, and props designed by Amelia Marsh. Ian Claar choreographed the fights and the musical was stage managed by Bella Santino and Sophia Whiteoak.

From Director Sierra Lockrem: “A Christmas Story is a musical that has all the nostalgia of the original movie while keeping it fresh with exciting moments of fantasy. Audiences of all ages will love the iconic story with high energy production numbers and a heartfelt message.”

CFTC musicals are special because several of the cast members are truly family: siblings or parents appearing onstage with their children. There are also several Fairfax County Public Schools teachers involved in the production, lending their expertise in producing technical elements as well as showing off their acting chops.

Performances of A Christmas Story: The Musical will be held at Katherine Johnson Middle School, 3801 Jermantown Rd, Fairfax, VA, 22030, on December 8, 9, 15, and 16 at 7pm and December 10 and 17 at 3pm. Tickets are on sale now at $20 for adults, $15 for children online at https://www.fairfaxcitytheatre.org/productions/a-christmas-story. The run time of A Christmas Story: The Musical is approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, including a 15 minute intermission.

More information about The City of Fairfax Theatre Company (CFTC) can be found by visiting its website at Click Here or by emailing info@fairfaxcitytheatre.org.