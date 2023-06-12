The Black Crowes Will Play Atlantic Union Bank After Hours in September

The Black Crowes are coming to Atlantic Union Bank After Hours on Friday, September 8, 2023 at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $31 until June 22nd while supplies last.

In 1990, when journalists were lamenting the death of rock, as cheesy pop and hair metal dominated the charts, Atlanta's Black Crowes gave the genre a swift and much needed kick in the ass with Shake Your Money Maker. Fueled by singles “Jealous Again,” “Twice As Hard,” “She Talks To Angels,” and the break-through cover of Otis Redding's “Hard To Handle,” the band immediately took the rock world by storm, topping Rolling Stone's “Best New American Band Readers Poll” in late 1990. The Black Crowes went on to release eight studio and four live albums, selling in the tens of millions along the way; they sold out shows around the world; had legendary guitarist Jimmy Page join as a member; got kicked off a tour with ZZ Top for insulting the sponsor; got screwed by bad record deals; got married and divorced, fought amongst themselves and against the rest of the world. In other words, they've done everything a legendary rock group should do.



Insiders Club memberships and Season Passes for the 2023 concert season are on sale now. The Atlantic Union Bank After Hours Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming concert season. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and can be purchased atClick Here.

Tickets are on sale now for NEEDTOBREATHE on July 13th, Riley Green on July 23rd, Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional on July 26th, Dirty Heads on July 29th, Lee Brice on July 30th, Lindsey Stirling with Walk Off The Earth on August 3rd, Willie Nelson & Family on August 9th, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 10th, Dan + Shay on August 11th, Nelly on August 12th, Lady A on August 26th, Gary Clark Jr. on August 31st, and The Beach Boys on September 14th. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the 2023 concert season.

Tickets for The Black Crowes on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10:00 AM at Click Here or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of $31 Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. Gates open at 5:30 PM; show starts at 6:30 PM. This event is rain or shine. No refunds. Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at The Meadow Event Park is located at 13191 Dawn Blvd, Doswell, VA 23047.

