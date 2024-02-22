THE PRINCESS AND THE PEA Comes to Creative Cauldron in March

Creative Cauldron's 2023-24 season will continue with an adaptation of the classic story by Hans Christian Anderson, The Princess and The Pea. This production will feature music and lyrics by Helen Hayes nominated Matt Conner and Stephen Gregory Smith and an updated script written by Ellen Selby with Spanish Language Elements by Director Lenny Mendez. This show is presented by Creative Cauldron’s Learning Theater Ensemble, an educational theater program composed of elementary and middle school aged students, and three professional actors. The production runs from March 8 through March 24, 2024.

The King and Queen have decided that it’s high time for their son Prince Dillon to find a wife. They task the Court Jester with finding a suitable bride, but what he unleashes is a never-ending line of young women with serious flaws – one is an egomaniac, one is a maniac, and one has an unnatural attraction to ketchup. Finally, one stormy night, a young woman knocks on the castle door seeking shelter. Is she the match he is seeking? His mother’s ridiculous test of worthiness involving a pea, and some magical help from the local wizard will reveal the answer.

Cast and Creative Team

Professional Cast members include Gus Knapp (Wizard) Oscar Salvador (King) and Gretchen Midgley (Queen). Gus has appeared in numerous Learning Theater productions, most recently as Gepetto in The Adventures of Pinocchio/Las Aventuras de Pinocho this fall. He appeared in Creative Cauldron’s professional productions as The Wizard/Professor Marvel in The Wizard of Oz, and the Ensemble cast of Christmas Cabin of Carnaween. Oscar Salvador just appeared in the ensemble of Creative Cauldron’s production of Working. Additional credits include: Usnavi in In the Heights (NextStop Theatre Company & MNTITS) and Thorin Oakenshield in The Hobbit (RCDT). Gretchen Midgley was recently seen as Ana in the East Coast premiere of Monarch: A Mexican-American Musical. Other favorite roles include Amy in Little Women and Maria in West Side Story.

The role of the Pea, in its spirit form, will be played by Whit Jenkins. Prince Dillon will be played by Alec Goldenberg, the Jester will be played by Marie Solander, and the role of Alana, the true princess who finally wins the prince’s heart will be played by Cora Brock. Playing numerous comedic ensemble roles in the show will be: Madeline Varho, Marie Solander, Harper Yin, Madeline Corley, Claire Corley, J’Nayla Steele, Arya Sridhara, Chris Espinoza, Zara Scherer, Alison Harman, Diana Alison, Ella Harvey, Emerson Kellher, Marco Romero, Emma Howell, Sara Albarraccin, and Isabella Silverman.

The Princess and The Pea is directed by Artistic Associate Lenny Mendez and Founding Artistic Director Laura Connors Hull. All the original music in the show was written by Helen Hayes Award winner and resident composer, Matt Conner, who also choreographs, and lyrics were written by Stephen Gregory Smith. Together they have written 6 original musicals for professional casts under Creative Cauldron’s “Bold New Works for Intimate Stages” initiative and the music for over 20 Learning Theater Productions.

Also on the Creative Team are Margie Jervis, Creative Cauldron’s Resident Scenic and Costume Designer. Margie is a two-time Arts Fairfax Strauss Award-winning artist, whose designs for both professional and Learning Theater productions at Creative Cauldron have been amazing audiences for the past 13 years. She is joined by Helen Hayes nominated, Lighting Designer Lynn Joslin. Nicholas Goodman is the Stage Manager.

Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased at www.creativecauldron.org or by calling 703- 436-9948.