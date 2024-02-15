THE NANCE Comes to 1st Stage in April

The Nance will come to 1st Stage next month! Performances run April 4-21, 2024.

This witty, Tony Award-winning play, filled with music, dance, and comedy sketches, introduces us to Chauncey Miles, a gay burlesque performer at the Irving Place Theater. The Nance recreates the naughty, raucous world of burlesque’s heyday and tells the backstage story of Chauncey and his fellow performers. At a time when it was easy to play gay and dangerous to be gay, Chauncey’s uproarious antics on the stage stand out in marked contrast to his offstage life. A “funny but bittersweet portrait of a vanished era.” -The Chicago Tribune

The 1st Stage production of The Nance features Michael Russotto as Chauncey, Patrick Joy (columbinus), Sally Horton Imbriano, and Michael Innocenti. The production is directed by Nick Olcott (My Name is Asher Lev, Floyd Collins).

The design team includes: choreography by Jennifer Hopkins, music direction by Refiye Tappan, scenic design by Jonathan Dahm Robertson, lighting design by Luis Garcia, sound design by Gordon Nimmo Smith, costume design by Brandee Matheis, props design by Pauline Lamb, and intimacy coordination by Lorraine Ressegger.

The Nance will run at 1st Stage from April 4-21, 2024 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

General admission tickets are dynamically priced at $25 (limited availability), $35 (limited availability), and $55. Student, educator, and military tickets are $15. Tickets can be purchased online at www.1ststage.org or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856.