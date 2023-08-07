THE CHOSEN, Based On The Beloved Novel By Chaim Potok, Comes to 1st Stage Next Month

Following a twice-extended run of My Name is Asher Lev in 2016— making it the most successful production in 1st Stage's history— 1st Stage brings another Aaron Posner and Chaim Potok adaptation to the region. Adapted from the well-loved novel, this critically acclaimed play takes us on a journey with two young Jewish boys as they navigate the complexities of their relationships with each other, their families, and their religion. Set against the backdrop of 1940s Brooklyn, The Chosen is a timeless story about the universal struggles of growing up and finding one's place in the world.

The 1st Stage production of The Chosen by Aaron Posner and Chaim Potok features Sasha Olinick (previously seen in The Phlebotomist and Fly By Night), Ethan Miller (previously seen in The Last Match and Swimming with Whales), Zach Brewster-Geisz, and Jacob Pelzman-Kern. The production is directed by 1st Stage Artistic Director, Alex Levy.

The design team includes: scenic design by Nadir Bey, costume design by Rakell Foye, lighting design by William D'Eugenio, sound design and original compositions by Ethan Balis, and props design by Luke Hartwood.

The Chosen will run at 1st Stage from September 28-October 15, 2023 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

General admission tickets are dynamically priced at $25 (limited availability), $35 (limited availability), and $55. Student, educator, and military tickets are $15. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856.

The run time is approximately two-hours with one intermission. Captions and audio description will be offered for select performances. Check Click Here for the schedule.

