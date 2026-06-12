TAMBO & BONES to Open at 5th Wall Theatre

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This June, 5th Wall Theatre, in collaboration with the Blk Virginia Theatre Alliance, will bring Dave Harris's play Tambo & Bones to Richmond audiences.

Part satire, part concert, and part historical reckoning, Tambo & Bones follows two Black performers as they navigate America's evolving racial landscape across centuries. Beginning in the world of minstrelsy and hurtling toward a provocative vision of the future, the play blends comedy, music, and incisive social commentary.

Through its examination of race, performance, capitalism, and power, the work challenges audiences to confront uncomfortable truths while celebrating the resilience, creativity, and resistance at the heart of Black artistic expression.

Directed by Jeremy V. Morris, the production continues 5th Wall Theatre's commitment to presenting contemporary works that spark conversation and engage audiences with urgent questions about the world we share.

"Dave Harris has written a play that refuses easy categorization," said Kaitlin Paige Longoria, Artistic Director of 5th Wall Theatre. "It's sharp, funny, unsettling, and fiercely intelligent. Tambo & Bones asks audiences to examine the ways race, performance, and power have shaped America while continually reinventing itself before your eyes. The play embraces complexity rather than certainty, and that's precisely what makes it such an exhilarating piece of theatre. We are proud to bring a work of this scale, ambition, and urgency to Richmond audiences."

The production also marks a significant collaboration between 5th Wall Theatre and the Blk Virginia Theatre Alliance, bringing together artists and organizations dedicated to expanding opportunities for Black theatre makers and creating space for stories that inspire dialogue and deepen community engagement.

"When theatre makers come together with a shared purpose, art becomes a catalyst," said Tariq Karriem. "This collaboration is a testament to what happens when we intentionally choose to elevate voices that need to be heard."

Tambo & Bones runs June 25–July 25, 2026, at 5th Wall Theatre at The Basement.

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