Shinedown is Coming to Atlantic Union Bank After Hours This Summer

Shinedown is coming to Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion in Doswell, Virginia on Friday, August 2, 2024. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 16, 2024 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $26 until February 22nd, while supplies last.

Multi-platinum band Shinedown have cemented their status as one of the most vital and forward-thinking powerhouses in music, embodying the kind of creative dynamism that transcends boundaries with over 6.5 billion global streams, a record-breaking 20 #1 rock hits, 15 platinum and gold singles, platinum or gold certification for every album, 10 million albums sold worldwide, and major media acclaim. They are known for their timely and honest messages behind their chart-topping songs that resonate with not only their global audience and the rock community, but our culture at large.

Their masterfully realized, high-concept 7th studio album Planet Zero, out now on Atlantic Records and produced by Shinedown’s Eric Bass, debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 and the Official UK Albums Chart, and at #1 on 6 other Billboard charts including Top Album Sales, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums, and Top Alternative Albums. Featuring searing and incisive tracks like their #1 rock singles "Dead Don’t Die" and "Planet Zero", as well as uplifting and unifying songs like the soaring pop-rock anthem and #1 rock hit "Daylight" and current Hot AC hit "A Symptom Of Being Human," Planet Zero boldly confronts the societal forces that perpetuate divisiveness while offering a restorative path forward through empathy and open conversation - ultimately serving as a reminder that it is our human connections that matter the most. After all, it is the band's deep-seated striving for unity that has long been at the heart of their creative output.

Shinedown is #1 on Billboard’s Greatest Of All Time Mainstream Rock Artists Chart, after notching the most ever #1s (19) in the 40-year history of the Mainstream Rock Songs Chart with a string of consecutive #1 hit singles including ("Daylight," "Planet Zero" “Atlas Falls,” “GET UP,” ATTENTION ATTENTION,” “MONSTERS,” and “DEVIL”). Their last studio album ATTENTION ATTENTION debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 and was certified RIAA Gold. Its accompanying 2021 feature film, directed by Bill Yukich (Beyoncé, Metallica), is a riveting visual counterpart to the album’s narrative, weaving its 14 songs about the resolve of the human spirit into a provocative and thought-provoking cinematic journey that illuminates yet another dimension of their limitless creativity. Hailed for their high-octane live shows, explosive rock ‘n’ roll spirit, thought-provoking lyrics, and melodic sensibility, Shinedown continues to engender diehard love from millions of global fans and has racked up countless sold-out arena tours and festival headlining sets propelled by the undeniable power of front man Brent Smith’s voice. Shinedown is Brent Smith [vocals], Zach Myers [guitar], Eric Bass [bass, production], and Barry Kerch [drums].

Insiders Club memberships and Season Passes for the 2024 concert season are on sale now. The Atlantic Union Bank After Hours Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming concert season. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and can be purchased at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com.

Tickets are on sale now for Brantley Gilbert on June 29th and Cole Swindell on August 17th. Oliver Anthony’s show on May 17th is sold out. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the 2024 concert season.

Tickets for Shinedown on Friday, August 2, 2024 at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion go on sale Friday, February 16 at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. Gates open at 5:30 PM; show starts at 7:00 PM. This event is rain or shine. No refunds. Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion is located at 39 Meadow Farm Rd., Doswell, VA 23047.