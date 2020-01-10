SENSE AND SENSIBILITY is Coming to Virginia Stage Company

Jane Austen's words come to life again in the comedic follow up to the best-selling play in Virginia Stage history, Pride and Prejudice. After their father's sudden death leaves them destitute, the Dashwood sisters must navigate the gossipy world of late 19th century England. Full of humor and bold theatricality, this energetic take on the classic follows the sisters' journey as they learn the importance of both sense and sensibility in a world where love and money aren't mutually exclusive.

Sense & Sensibility, adapted for the stage by Kate Hamill, begins performances January 22 with an official opening January 25, and runs through February 9. Tickets for each performance start as low as $25 for children under 12 and discounts are available for groups, students, and members of the military and veterans. Buy tickets early for the best seats at the best prices. For more information about group tickets and events, contact Holly Rice at groups@vastage.org.

Virginia Stage Company invites audience members to attend an Austen-approved dance lesson by Sense & Sensibility Choreographer Charlotte Bydwell and Dance Captain Maggie Hatfield on the following dates: Thursday, January 23 at 6 PM and Friday, February 7 at 6 PM. There is a $10 cover for each class. Patrons are invited to dress in era-appropriate attire for this and all other performances, but it is not required.





