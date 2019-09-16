Hunter Ryan Herdlicka to Star in VMT's RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

Virginia Musical Theatre (VMT) announces the opening of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella on Friday, October 4 at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, 201 Market Street. The production runs for four performances, October 4-6, with a special fifth performance for local schools Friday, October 4.

Virginia Musical Theatre is thrilled to welcome Broadway's Hunter Ryan Herdlicka in his VMT debut as the iconic Prince Topher. Herdlicka starred as Henrik in the recent Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music, opposite Catherine Zeta Jones and Angela Lansbury. His other New York credits include the recent revival of Once Upon a Mattress, as the Minstrel, and Jerry Herman's Dear World, starring opposite Tyne Daly. Governor's School for the Arts alumnus Amelia Dobbs stars as Ella. A 2015 graduate of the Norfolk performing arts school's acclaimed musical theatre program, Dobbs recently received her BFA in Musical Theatre from Coastal Carolina University, where she performed in Legally Blonde: The Musical and A New Brain.

Emmy-nominated actress Kera O'Bryon returns as Marie, Ella's Fairy Godmother. O'Bryon has performed at VMT for 21 years, starring in shows such as Guys & Dolls, Little Women, Hello, Dolly! and MAME. Most recently the local favorite starred as Donna in the 2017 production of Mamma Mia!, a role she will be reprising in April 2020.

Award-winning Director Pierre Brault will direct the production, after most recently directing and choreographing VMT's Seussical and the sold-out production of Mamma Mia!, which he will again mount in April 2020. Williamsburg resident-turned New York dancer Alexx Stachowiak will serve as the choreographer for the production, while Norfolk musician Allan Decipulo returns as Music Director.

The full cast includes Amelia Dobss, Hunter Ryan Herdlicka, Kera O'Bryon, BreAnne Okoren, Jennifer Myor, Jackson Glenn, Regina Rossi, Evan Martin, Gavin Harper, Emily Dempsey, Taylor Drumwright, Charlotte Ennen, Alexandra Fleshman, Katelyn Malloy, Mariah Mazyck, Chandler Midgett, Suzanne Oberdorfer, Emma Teixeira, Terrence Bennett, Caleb Cherry, Wesley Ehle, Peter Hughes, Zack Kattwinkel, Joey Kennedy, Alexx Stachowiak, Clint Maddox Thompson, Corbin Vollette-LeFleur, Jamie Lynn Cruz, Cai Luzak, Ekene Osuchukwy, Alexa Buckner, Sarah Lenahan, Kendra Liverman and Noah Stoumbaugh.





