RUMOURS: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show Perform At SERVPRO Of Chesterfield After Hours This July

RUMOURS: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show is coming to SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours at the River City Sportsplex in Midlothian, Virginia on Saturday, July 27, 2024. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 1, 2024 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $16 through March 7th, while supplies last.

Rumours was formed in Los Angeles, CA, the Summer of 2012. Since then, they have traveled all of North America, and meticulously put together a show that spares no detail. Recreating the band's legendary persona, in all its youthful glory from 1975-1987. From period accurate equipment and costumes to spot on characterizations and musical performances. Rumours takes you back to a time when music was still an unbridled cultural experience and bands weren't afraid to put on a show. Relive the rock and roll magic with Rumours.

The band is comprised of Jesika Miller as Stevie Nicks, Kate Sland as Christine McVie, Ned Brower as Mick Fleetwood, John Rogers as Lindsey Buckingham, Nic Johns as John McVie.

Insiders Club Memberships and Season Passes for the 2024 season are on sale now. Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Season Passes grant access to every show in the upcoming concert season. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and can be purchased at chesterfieldafterhoursconcerts.com.

Tickets are on sale now for Adam Calhoun and Demun Jones with special guests Dusty Leigh and Bubba Sparxx on June 20th, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 10th, and Aaron Lewis on August 16th. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the 2024 concert season.

Tickets for RUMOURS: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on Saturday, July 27, 2024 at SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours at the River City Sportsplex go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10:00 AM at chesterfieldafterhoursconcerts.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. Gates open at 5:30 PM; shows start at 7:00 PM. This event is rain or shine. No refunds. SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours at the River City Sportsplex is located at 13030 Genito Road, Midlothian, VA 23112.