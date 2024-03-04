RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES is Coming to SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours This July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES is coming to SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours at the River City Sportsplex in Midlothian, Virginia on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8, 2024 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $21 through March 14th, while supplies last. Tickets will be available at chesterfieldafterhoursconcerts.com.

RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles is an electrifying journey through the iconic eras of Sgt. Pepper and Magical Mystery Tour in addition to songs from the early years all the way to Abbey Road.

This mind-blowing live performance takes a journey back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a theatrical event that is “the next best thing to seeing The Beatles!” (Associated Press). RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles is an electrifying concert experience celebrating the timeless music of the legendary fab four with note-for-note precision. From energetic classics to reflective favorites, the band delivers an unforgettable performance that appeals to fans old and new. With vibrant costumes, psychedelic visuals and flawless detail, RAIN creates a stunning concert full of nostalgia and good vibes, a nod to the 60's but in high definition.

Together longer than The Beatles, RAIN has mastered every song, gesture, and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live performance as infectious as it is transporting. RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles promises is an extraordinary journey that captivates hearts and inspires all generations.

After Hours Insiders Club Memberships and Season Passes for the 2024 season are on sale now. Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Season Passes grant access to every show in the upcoming concert season. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and can be purchased at chesterfieldafterhoursconcerts.com.

Tickets are on sale now for Adam Calhoun and Demun Jones with special guests Dusty Leigh and Bubba Sparxx on June 20th, RUMOURS: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 27th, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 10th, and Aaron Lewis on August 16th. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the 2024 concert season.

Tickets for RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES on Saturday, July 13, 2024 at SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours at the River City Sportsplex go on sale Friday, March 8 at 10:00 AM at chesterfieldafterhoursconcerts.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $21, March 8 - March 14, while supplies last. Gates open at 5:30 PM; shows start at 7:00 PM. This event is rain or shine. No refunds. SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours at the River City Sportsplex is located at 13030 Genito Road, Midlothian, VA 23112.