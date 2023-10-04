Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra Reveals 2023-24 Season

Learn more about the season lineup here!

By: Oct. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 2 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra's 2023-24 season will showcase music from a wide range of composers and several artists making their Pro Arte debut during this the ensemble's 46th season. For tickets and information about all concerts, visit www.Click Here.

Mischa Santora, music director of the Boston Ballet, makes his Pro Arte debut, conducting the opening concert of the season, Classical Lines, on October 29th, 2023, The program includes Mozart's Symphony No. 40 in G minor, K. 550; Saint-Saens' Cello Concerto No.1 in A minor, op. 3; and Jesse Montgomery's Divided for Cello and Strings. The featured soloist is acclaimed cellist Tommy Mesa (tommymesa.com), making his first appearance with Pro Arte. 

Pro Arte's Conductor Emerita Gisèle Ben-Dor will lead the ensemble in All in the Family  on January 28th, 2024.  This concert of storytelling and puppetry is designed for listeners both young, and young at heart with Saint-Saens' Carnival of the Animals promising a musical menagerie of lions, elephants and kangaroos; Teresa Carreño's Romanze originally scored for orchestra and violin (in a new orchestration by Pro Arte principal cello Steve Laven); and Sergei Prokofiev's classic musical tale, Peter and the Wolf. 

Up next is The Unbroken Circle, on Sunday, April 7th, with Emmy Award-winning composer Jeff Beal conducting.  The program  includes Beal's own compositions, Pollock Overture (from the film directed by and starring Ed Harris) and The Great Circle, Beal's response to California's tragic wildfires and mudslides in 2017-18. Also on the program are Respighi's Gli Uccelli (The Birds) and Strauss' Horn Concerto No. 1 in E-flat Major, op. 11, featuring Boston Symphony Orchestra's Michael Winter as the horn soloist, in his first concert with Pro Arte.  

Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra's Music Director Adrian Slywotsky makes his Pro Arte debut, conducting Strings of Light on June 9th. This concert includes performances of Vivaldi's Sinfonia for Strings No.2 in D Major; a new arrangement by Pro Arte cellist Leo Eguchi of Beethoven's String Quartet no.1 in F Major op.18, no.1; Reena Esmail's “Teen Murti,” and Pēteris Vasks', Cello Concerto no.2, Adagio, with Steven Laven, cello.

The Salon Series concerts will all be held at The Allen Center for the Arts in West Newton.  These intimate concerts by Pro Arte musicians in chamber groups provide audiences with an opportunity to hear a wide variety of music from across the ages in a relaxed and informal setting.

These concerts include: 

Wednesday November 29 7pm - Holiday Brass Quintet, performed  by Pro Arte's brass players, with special guests

Sunday Feb 11 3pm - Conifer String Quartet  (Lisa Goddard and Colin Davis violin; Anne Black, viola; Steven Laven, cello) 

Sunday March 10 3pm - Wind quintet (featuring Pro Arte's principal wind players Ann Bobo, Nancy Dimock, Ian Greitzer, Ron Haroutunian and Robert Marlatt)

Sunday May 19 3pm - Concertmaster Julia Cash and friends 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Central Virginia

1
Newtons Allen Center Presents Cherry Street Musics 2023-24 Season CLASSICAL WITH A TWIST Photo
Newton's Allen Center Presents Cherry Street Music's 2023-24 Season CLASSICAL WITH A TWIST

The Allen Center in Newton presents Cherry Street Music's 2023-24 season 'Classical with a Twist'. Chamber series featuring Allison Yoshie Eldredge performing 6 concerts.

2
Mill Mountain Theatres STELLALUNA Will Embark on Tour of Roanoke Valley Photo
Mill Mountain Theatre's STELLALUNA Will Embark on Tour of Roanoke Valley

Mill Mountain Theatre presents 'Stellaluna,' a touring production that will sweep you off your feet and take you on a heartwarming ride across the greater Roanoke Valley. Learn more about the tour here!

3
Two Spooky Shows Come to Virginia Stage Company This Halloween Photo
Two Spooky Shows Come to Virginia Stage Company This Halloween

Virginia Stage Company will co-produce with Core Theatre Ensemble two, spooky, live theatrical tales on Halloween night at the Wells Theatre. Learn more about the upcoming shows here!

4
Music Worcester To Present The Knights Orchestra with Chris Thile at Mechanics Hall Photo
Music Worcester To Present The Knights Orchestra with Chris Thile at Mechanics Hall

Music Worcester will present The Knights Orchestra joined by mandolinist, composer, and singer Chris Thile in their inaugural Joseph & Joyce Tamer Concert at Mechanics Hall on Friday, October 27th. Get your tickets now and don't miss this extraordinary performance.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix Video
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
View all Videos

Central Virginia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
Little Theatre of Virginia Beach (11/17-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Weir
Generic Theater (11/17-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Ferguson Center for the Arts [Concert Hall] (4/09-4/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes
Sterling Playmakers (11/10-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aladdin
Chrysler Hall (10/25-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hadestown
Chrysler Hall (3/26-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Radium Girls
Little Theatre of Norfolk (10/20-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf the Musical
Mill Mountain Theatre (11/29-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Three Musketeers
Virginia Stage Company (3/06-3/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dial M for Murder
Virginia Stage Company (1/24-2/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You