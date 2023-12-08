Photos: First Look At THE SECRET GARDEN At Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards

THE SECRET GARDEN  is the enchanting, Tony award musical by Lucy Simon and Marsha Norman based on the 1911 novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett.

By: Dec. 08, 2023

This past weekend, Lucy Simon and Marsha Norman’s musical The Secret Garden took center stage at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts as part of the 32nd season of Virginia Musical Theatre. See photos from the production.

 

THE SECRET GARDEN was directed by Marc Tumminelli, musical directed by Nathan Matthews and choreographed by Lilly Tobin and starred Broadway's Greg Mills (The Phantom of the Opera, Woman in White) as Archibald Craven and Samantha Hill (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables) as Lily Craven.

 

THE SECRET GARDEN  is the enchanting, Tony award musical by Lucy Simon and Marsha Norman based on the 1911 novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett and was produced under special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

 

Virginia Musical Theatre's cast of THE SECRET GARDEN included: Penelope Hanson (Mary Lennox), Samantha Hill* (Lily), Greg Mills* (Archibald Craven), Andrew Foote* (Neville Craven), Caroline Hines (Martha), Conor Crowley (Dickon), Quinten Kusheba (Colin Craven), Richard Simpson (Ben), Jennifer Lent Hamilton (Mrs. Medlock), Raymond Dimaano (Fakir), Nathan M. Jacques (Albert), Mia Bergstrom (Rose), Giselle Amarisa Watts (Mrs. Winthrop), Alex Simpson (Lt. Wright), Dylan Jackson Cavasos (Lt. Shaw), Jacqueline Joy Burrough (Alice), Nick Richardson (Major Shelley), Allie Jessee (Mrs. Shelley), Johnathan McCormick (Major Holmes), and Christine Barreca (Claire Holmes).


Additional creative team for The Secret Garden included: Sandy Short (Costume Design), David Sexton (Lighting Design), Steven Allegretto (Sound Design), Kyle Dixon (Set Design), Jay Tuthill (Technical Director) and Erin Hollis/Melissa DeFrancisco (Stage Management) with Mark Hudgins serving as Executive Director/Producer and Chip Gallagher serving as Artistic Director/Producer for Virginia Musical theater.

For more information on Virginia Musical Theatre visit: www.vmtheatre.org

* Indicates member of Actors' Equity Association

Photo Credit: David Beloff

THE SECRET GARDEN at Virginia Musical Theatre

THE SECRET GARDEN at Virginia Musical Theatre

THE SECRET GARDEN at Virginia Musical Theatre

THE SECRET GARDEN at Virginia Musical Theatre

THE SECRET GARDEN at Virginia Musical Theatre

THE SECRET GARDEN at Virginia Musical Theatre

THE SECRET GARDEN at Virginia Musical Theatre

THE SECRET GARDEN at Virginia Musical Theatre

THE SECRET GARDEN at Virginia Musical Theatre

THE SECRET GARDEN at Virginia Musical Theatre

Recommended For You