Photos: First Look At SOUND OF THE GUNS At Firehouse Theatre

SOUND OF THE GUNS begins a limited run of ten performances at Firehouse Theatre in Richmond, VA on Thursday June 22.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

Firehouse Theatre has released production photos from SOUND OF THE GUNS -- a new musical/concert experience by Jim O'Ferrell. SOUND OF THE GUNS begins a limited run of ten performances at Firehouse Theatre in Richmond, VA on Thursday June 22 through Friday July 14, 2023.


SOUND OF THE GUNS takes place over two long days in a soldier's life -- one in 2006 as an active duty U.S. Army Sergeant in the Iraq War, and ten years later in 2016 as a veteran back home. SOUND OF THE GUNS is a rock concert experience with The J.O.B. performing songs that O'Ferrell wrote about his years as a soldier and a veteran, while four actors perform the scenes that tell the story of a soldier's life in combat and his journey back home.

SOUND OF THE GUNS tickets are at SOTGrva.eventbrite.com. For information about Firehouse Theatre go to firehousetheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Tom Topinka

Alex Harris, Enrique J Gonzalez

Alex Harris, Enrique J Gonzalez, Trevor Lawson

Jim O'Ferrell, Ronnie Thomas, Jason Crawford, Alex Harris, Craig Babich

Enrique J Gonzalez, Trevor Lawson

Alex Harris, Trevor Lawson, Enrique J Gonzalez

Jim O'Ferrell, Trevor Lawson

Jim O'Ferrell, Mike Fletcher, Alex Harris, Enrique Gonzalez, Trevor Lawson

Ronnie Thomas, Jim O'Ferrell, Jason Crawford, Craig Babich

