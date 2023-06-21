Photos: First Look At SOUND OF THE GUNS At Firehouse Theatre

SOUND OF THE GUNS begins a limited run of ten performances at Firehouse Theatre in Richmond, VA on Thursday June 22.
POPULAR
Firehouse Theatre has released production photos from SOUND OF THE GUNS -- a new musical/concert experience by Jim O'Ferrell. SOUND OF THE GUNS begins a limited run of ten performances at Firehouse Theatre in Richmond, VA on Thursday June 22 through Friday July 14, 2023.
SOUND OF THE GUNS takes place over two long days in a soldier's life -- one in 2006 as an active duty U.S. Army Sergeant in the Iraq War, and ten years later in 2016 as a veteran back home. SOUND OF THE GUNS is a rock concert experience with The J.O.B. performing songs that O'Ferrell wrote about his years as a soldier and a veteran, while four actors perform the scenes that tell the story of a soldier's life in combat and his journey back home.
SOUND OF THE GUNS tickets are at SOTGrva.eventbrite.com. For information about Firehouse Theatre go to firehousetheatre.org.
Photo Credit: Tom Topinka
Alex Harris, Enrique J Gonzalez
Alex Harris, Enrique J Gonzalez, Trevor Lawson
Jim O'Ferrell, Ronnie Thomas, Jason Crawford, Alex Harris, Craig Babich
Enrique J Gonzalez, Trevor Lawson
Alex Harris, Trevor Lawson, Enrique J Gonzalez
Jim O'Ferrell, Trevor Lawson
Jim O'Ferrell, Mike Fletcher, Alex Harris, Enrique Gonzalez, Trevor Lawson
Ronnie Thomas, Jim O'Ferrell, Jason Crawford, Craig Babich
Are you an avid theatergoer in Central Virginia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
Videos
|Mad Libs Live!
Mill Mountain Theatre (6/13-7/14)
|The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Virginia Beach (7/15-7/15)
|Bright Star
Mill Mountain Theatre (9/13-10/01)
|HEATHERS THE MUSICAL: Teen Edition
Live Arts (7/14-7/30)
|David Engel | Captain Nemo's Adventure Academy!
Children's-Theatre-in-the-Woods (6/22-6/23)
|The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Virginia Beach (7/01-7/01)
|"Revenge of The Fairy Queen" by Dwayne Yancey (The Unauthorized Sequel to Shakespeare's "Midsummers Night Dream"
The Renaissance Theatre Company (6/09-6/24)
|Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts (5/17-7/09)
|Rooftop Productions presents Arsenic and Old Lace by Joseph Kesselring
Rooftop Productions (7/23-7/23)
|Kinky Boots Auditions
Rooftop Productions (6/27-6/28)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You