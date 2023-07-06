Parker McCollum, Jackson Dean and Catie Offerman Will Play at K95 Countryfest

K95 Countryfest returns to Atlantic Union Bank After Hours on Friday, September 22, 2023 at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia. Parker McCollum will headline the show with special guests Jackson Dean and Catie Offerman. Tickets for K95 Countryfest go on sale Friday, July 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $26 until July 20th while supplies last.

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum released Never Enough, a statement album that cements his status as one of country music’s undeniable new stars, on May 12 via MCA Nashville. The follow-up to his 2021 major label debut Gold Chain Cowboy, Never Enough arrived with the momentum of the Gold-certified single “Handle on You.” McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with his Double-Platinum certified debut single, “Pretty Heart,” and his follow-up Platinum-certified single, “To Be Loved By You,” another No.1 hit. Along with headlining his own tour this summer, McCollum will play stadiums with Morgan Wallen on Wallen’s One Night at a Time World Tour.

McCollum has been named an ‘Artist to Watch’ by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, “The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom.” MusicRow listed McCollum as their 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and Apple also included him as one of their all-genre “Up Next Artists” Class of 2021. A dedicated road warrior, McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and he already sells out venues across the country. In March 2022, McCollum made his debut at RODEOHOUSTON to a sold-out crowd with over 73,000 tickets sold, returning to perform at the Opening Day celebration in 2023. He recently made a dream come true with his first-ever Austin City Limits performance, kicking off their 2023 season. In 2022, McCollum earned his first ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year, took home “Breakthrough Video of the Year” (a fully fan-voted honor) at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, and scored his first-ever nomination in the New Artist of the Year category at the 56th CMA Awards.

Fast-rising Country singer/songwriter Jackson Dean is quickly earning a reputation for his old school, gritty, lyric-driven, outlaw style of Country following a breakout year that landed him on Pandora’s Ten for 2023 (all genre), Spotify’s Hot Country Artists to Watch 2023, the CMT Listen Up class of 2023, CRS New Faces 2023, Amazon Music’s 2023 Breakthrough Artists to Watch: Country Class as well as a slew of other artist to watch lists. The “modern-day Country rambler” (Taste of Country) burst on the scene, showing people how real music can be with his atmospheric, musically-forward debut album Greenbroke (out now via Big Machine Records). The Maryland native’s single, “Don’t Come Lookin’” was the fastest debut to reach No. 1 in 2022 and cemented Jackson as the youngest solo male Country artist to reach the top of the charts with a debut. Landing spots on the Billboard Hot 100, the soundtrack for Netflix’s The Ice Road and a John Dutton scene in Yellowstone. His sophomore single, Fearless (The Echo) is currently climbing the Country radio charts after being Most Added upon impact.

Catie Offerman may be a new name to country music fans, but she’s already gaining a reputation as one of the genre’s most skilled players and promising modern traditionalists. Catie’s debut track “happyland trailer park” is a lighthearted nudge to search the parts of your life that aren’t mapped out. A vintage talent with maturity and class, Catie melds her Texas roots with her finely tuned musical experience to create an articulate debut rich with the authenticity and vulnerability of a project worthy of one of the genre’s heroines.

It wouldn't be concert season without K95 Countryfest. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring Parker McCollum to town for K95 Countryfest,” said Garret Doll, K95 Program Director and Afternoon Drive host. ”Parker’s a superstar that needs to be seen in Central Virginia. Plus Jackson Dean and Catie Offerman will make this a K95 Countryfest to remember.”

Insiders Club memberships and Season Passes for the 2023 concert season are on sale now. The Atlantic Union Bank After Hours Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming concert season. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and can be purchased atClick Here.

Tickets are on sale now for NEEDTOBREATHE on July 13th, Riley Green on July 23rd, Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional on July 26th, Dirty Heads on July 29th, Lee Brice on July 30th, Lindsey Stirling with Walk Off The Earth on August 3rd, Willie Nelson & Family on August 9th, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 10th, Dan + Shay on August 11th, Nelly on August 12th, Walker Hayes on August 25th, Lady A on August 26th, Gary Clark Jr. on August 31st, The Black Crowes on September 8th, The Beach Boys on September 14th, and Dustin Lynch on October 7th. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the 2023 concert season.

Tickets for K95 Countryfest on Friday, September 22, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10:00 AM at Click Here or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of $26 Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. This event is rain or shine. No refunds. Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at The Meadow Event Park is located at 13191 Dawn Blvd, Doswell, VA 23047.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Central Virginia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.