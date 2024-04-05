NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE ROCK EXPERIENCE Opens This Month at Virginia Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Virginia Repertory Theatre will present its next Family Season show, Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience from April 12 – May 5 in the Jessie Bogese Theatre at Virginia Rep Center for Arts and Education, 4204 Hermitage Road. The Jessie Bogese Theatre is located in the Bellevue area, in the former Scottish Rite Temple which Virginia Rep bought in the fall of 2022.

“Kids and their families should be ready to ROCK, especially those ages 5-10. The play begins with a roar, a scream, and a howl, as the live band of naked mole rats takes the stage,” said Todd D. Norris, Artistic Director of Education. “The rats are introduced in a child-friendly way during the opening song and dialogue, and the audience learns that they live underground, like to dig, and are naked (without fur). There is even a fun fashion show!”

This rock 'n roll parable based on the hit children's book by Mo Willems presents Wilbur, and all his fellow naked mole rats in the Tunnel, who’ve ALWAYS been naked. Wondering what other possibilities are out there, Wilbur discovers a love for clothing and style. When word of his new passion turns the Tunnel upside down, he proves to everyone that there's no need to be just like everyone else.