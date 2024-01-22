Mill Mountain Theatre's Producing Artistic Director, Ginger Poole, to Depart the Company

After a remarkable tenure with Mill Mountain Theatre, Ginger Poole will take her final bow as Producing Artistic Director during the 60th anniversary season. With an impressive season of productions planned in 2024, combined with the theatre's vibrancy, Poole believes this is the right time to begin searching for her replacement.

"I came to Roanoke 18 years ago as an actor and was asked back to perform and choreograph in the MainStage Seasons. This turned into an opportunity to join Mill Mountain Theatre as their Director of Education - little did I know how much that experience would forever change my life," said Poole. "This theatre became my home and the place that I made my life. While leaving my role here is truly bittersweet, Mill Mountain Theatre remains a part of who I am."

Many credit Poole, the first female to hold this position, with reviving Mill Mountain Theatre not once, but twice. In 2009, Poole reinvigorated the theatre after it stopped producing due to financial struggles. Poole continued to keep the doors open with classes and a holiday show once a year for four years, and was the only full time employee holding the theatre together. And like many arts organizations, the COVID-19 pandemic put Mill Mountain Theatre in another precarious situation in 2020. Poole gracefully navigated the theatre through post-pandemic struggles, and once again revitalized the theatre to its present day health and liveliness.

"The Theatre has thrived under Ginger's leadership. She balances artistic excellence with fiscal responsibility and approaches every decision with the long-term sustainability of Mill Mountain top of mind," Cynthia Lawrence, Past President (2014 - 2017), Director Emeritus and Chair of the search committee at Mill Mountain Theatre. "While we are saddened by her departure, we are grateful to her and support her decision wholeheartedly. We will conduct a thorough national search and will be very thoughtful about who we choose as her successor."

The search committee consists of an accomplished group, all of whom have either been a board officer or past president for Mill Mountain Theatre. Each committee member has had the honor

to work beside Poole and understands what it takes to maintain the level of excellence she has established. Search committee members include Nancy H. Agee, Jack Avis, NL Bishop, Nancy O. Gray, Cynthia Lawrence, Bill Lee and Macel Janoschka. Cynthia Lawrence, a past president of Mill Mountain Theatre will chair the search committee.

"Finding the best match for my role is paramount to me and I am confident that this is the appropriate time to explore options. Mill Mountain Theatre is running efficiently and financially sound and we are celebrating our organization's 60th birthday, making it an attractive time to find the best candidate," explained Poole.

A thought leader in the theatre industry, Poole will work alongside the dedicated search committee to find the premier candidate to assume her responsibilities. Additionally, she plans to remain on staff until the appropriate person is hired.

"Ginger gave this theatre life in times when it would have been easier to simply close the doors. She had a vision and worked effortlessly to ensure that her vision became a reality, and we've all benefited from her perseverance," said Rev. Dr. William L. "Bill" Lee, current Board President of Mill Mountain Theatre. "She will leave behind enormous shoes to fill but as the saying goes, the show must go on."

After 35 years of dedicated service to the entertainment and theatre industry and 18 years at Mill Mountain Theatre, Poole is excited to explore other opportunities within the community while continuing to support the artistic and cultural growth in Roanoke.

"I am filled with a lot of hope for the future of Mill Mountain Theatre and I hold an immense amount of gratitude to everyone that I had the privilege to work alongside," concluded Poole.

For more information about the national search, please visit Click Here or email Cynthia Lawrence, search committee chair, at search@millmountain.org

About Mill Mountain Theatre:

For 60 years Mill Mountain Theatre has shown artistic excellence in the region and is known nationally for its work in the theatre industry. Mill Mountain Theatre strives to inspire, entertain, enrich, educate and challenge audiences of Southwest Virginia through high-quality, professional theatrical productions and experiences. Dedicated to nurturing the next generation of theatre artists and audiences through conservatory classes and programming aimed at education and community engagement, Mill Mountain Theatre is committed to ensuring the long term economic and artistic sustainability of the performing arts in the Roanoke Valley and Southwest Virginia.