Lynyrd Skynyrd To Return To Innsbrook After Hours

Lynyrd Skynyrd will perform at Innsbrook After Hours 'one last time' on Thursday, July 23rd. Additional concerts for Innsbrook After Hours 35th season will be announced this week through the venue's social media channels and email . Tickets for these shows will go on sale this Friday March 27th at 10:00 AM at www.innsbrookafterhours.com. A limited number of early bird general admission tickets for Lynyrd Skynyrd show will be available for one week (March 27-April 2) for $32.

Innsbrook After Hours also announced last week that it has rescheduled its shows in May. Jamey Johnson, originally scheduled for May 15th, will now perform August 9th and Billy Currington's May 29th show has been moved to June 20th.

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd remains a cultural icon that appeals to multiple generations. Their farewell tour, which derives its name from their song, "The Last of the Street Survivors," and the band's multi-platinum studio album, "Street Survivors" will consist of original member Gary Rossington joined by Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark "Sparky" Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington, and Carol Chase. The show will celebrate a career that has spanned more than 40 years and includes a catalog of more than 60 albums with more than 30 million units sold.

Now in its 35th season, Innsbrook After Hours has brought some of the greatest concerts to the Central Virginia area. Already on sale are Big Field Day with Angels & Airwaves, Neon Trees, The Unlikely Candidates and Overcoats June 6th, Aaron Lewis June 24th, Tower of Power July 9th, Blues Traveler and JJ Grey & Mofro July 30th, Get The Led Out August 6th, Jamey Johnson August 9th, the Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives August 12th, and Train August 14th. More shows will be announced this week.



Tickets for Lynyrd Skynyrd on Thursday, July 23rd at Innsbrook After Hours go on sale this Friday, March 27 at 10:00 AM at www.innsbrookafterhours.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of early bird general admission tickets will be available for one week for $32. Gates are set to open at 5:00 PM. Show starts at 6:00 PM. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Innsbrook After Hours is located at the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Dr. Glen Allen, VA.





