LAW & ORDER's Ainsley Seiger Will Lead the Cast of Virginia Theatre Festival's CABARET

The Virginia Theatre Festival has made its first casting announcement for its upcoming 2023 season-opening production of Cabaret. Ainsley Seiger leads the cast as Sally Bowles. Seiger returns to the Virginia Theatre Festival stage after having been seen in 2018 productions of A Chorus Line and The Cocoanuts. Seiger is a graduate of UNCSA and became a series regular on NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime in early 2021, playing Detective Jet Slootmaekers.
Joining Seiger as the Emcee is David Mattar Merten. David will graduate this year from Brown University/Trinity Rep. with an MFA in Acting. Credits include: Prior in Angels In America: Part 1; Blue in Beirut; Play House; The Henriad; The Winter's Tale; and The Skriker. David was also seen in The Inheritance and Fairview at Trinity Rep. Before Brown, he was seen in the hit Off-Broadway play Afterglow.
Broadway veteran, Janet Dickinson, joins the cast as Fraulein Schneider. Dickinson's Broadway credits include Anastasia; How the Grinch Stole Christmas!; and Bullets Over Broadway: The Musical. She has also appeared in national tours of Anastasia; Billy Elliot: The Musical; and 9 to 5.
Set to open on July 7 at Culbreth Theatre, Cabaret will be directed and choreographed by Matthew Steffens, who returns to VTF and to his alma mater, UVA, fresh from the Broadway and touring smash hit revival of Into the Woods.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Central Virginia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
Tony V is heading to Samuel Slater's Restaurant in Webster, MA on Friday, April 21st with special guests Jessica Casciano and James Dorsey. Doors open at 6:30 PM; show starts at 7:30 PM.
Alfaro takes the chilling ancient Greek tale of Medea and re-imagines it in a Los Angeles Mexican-American immigrant community. After sacrificing nearly everything to begin this new life, Medea and her family weigh their love for each other against their drive to succeed. Mojada is an intense and passionate play, full of romantic fervor, magical realism, and a tense, gripping sense of foreboding that drives the characters ever forward towards irreversible acts of love and violence.
Thanks to the generosity of Fairfax County and its Board of Supervisors, ArtsFairfax today announces 29 nonprofit arts organizations as recipients of the ArtsFairfax Pandemic Recovery Grant.
Gary Clark Jr. is coming to Atlantic Union Bank After Hours on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $21 until April 13th while supplies last.
More Hot Stories For You
LAW & ORDER's Ainsley Seiger Will Lead the Cast of Virginia Theatre Festival's CABARET
April 13, 2023
The Virginia Theatre Festival has made its first casting announcement for its upcoming 2023 season-opening production of Cabaret. Ainsley Seiger leads the cast as Sally Bowles.
Tony V To Headline Comedy Night At Slater's In Webster On April 21
April 10, 2023
Tony V is heading to Samuel Slater's Restaurant in Webster, MA on Friday, April 21st with special guests Jessica Casciano and James Dorsey. Doors open at 6:30 PM; show starts at 7:30 PM.
1st Stage Presents MOJADA Beginning This Month
April 10, 2023
Alfaro takes the chilling ancient Greek tale of Medea and re-imagines it in a Los Angeles Mexican-American immigrant community. After sacrificing nearly everything to begin this new life, Medea and her family weigh their love for each other against their drive to succeed. Mojada is an intense and passionate play, full of romantic fervor, magical realism, and a tense, gripping sense of foreboding that drives the characters ever forward towards irreversible acts of love and violence.
ArtsFairfax Grants Recognize Local Efforts in Arts Accessibility And Pandemic Resilience
April 5, 2023
Thanks to the generosity of Fairfax County and its Board of Supervisors, ArtsFairfax today announces 29 nonprofit arts organizations as recipients of the ArtsFairfax Pandemic Recovery Grant.
Gary Clark Jr Will Perform at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours in August
April 5, 2023
Gary Clark Jr. is coming to Atlantic Union Bank After Hours on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $21 until April 13th while supplies last.