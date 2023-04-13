LAW & ORDER's Ainsley Seiger Will Lead the Cast of Virginia Theatre Festival's CABARET

The Virginia Theatre Festival has made its first casting announcement for its upcoming 2023 season-opening production of Cabaret. Ainsley Seiger leads the cast as Sally Bowles. Seiger returns to the Virginia Theatre Festival stage after having been seen in 2018 productions of A Chorus Line and The Cocoanuts. Seiger is a graduate of UNCSA and became a series regular on NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime in early 2021, playing Detective Jet Slootmaekers.

Joining Seiger as the Emcee is David Mattar Merten. David will graduate this year from Brown University/Trinity Rep. with an MFA in Acting. Credits include: Prior in Angels In America: Part 1; Blue in Beirut; Play House; The Henriad; The Winter's Tale; and The Skriker. David was also seen in The Inheritance and Fairview at Trinity Rep. Before Brown, he was seen in the hit Off-Broadway play Afterglow.

Broadway veteran, Janet Dickinson, joins the cast as Fraulein Schneider. Dickinson's Broadway credits include Anastasia; How the Grinch Stole Christmas!; and Bullets Over Broadway: The Musical. She has also appeared in national tours of Anastasia; Billy Elliot: The Musical; and 9 to 5.

Set to open on July 7 at Culbreth Theatre, Cabaret will be directed and choreographed by Matthew Steffens, who returns to VTF and to his alma mater, UVA, fresh from the Broadway and touring smash hit revival of Into the Woods.