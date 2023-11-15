K Dance to Host 10th Annual SHORTS at Firehouse Theatre

This year's program subtitled THEATRE – INSIDE & OUT involves four short plays and monologues, five performers and choreographer Kaye Weinstein Gary.
K Dance will produce the 2023 installment of its signature movement-theatre program SHORTS. This year's program subtitled THEATRE – INSIDE & OUT involves four short plays and monologues, five performers and choreographer Kaye Weinstein Gary.
SHORTS 2023 will have three performances at Firehouse Theatre on Friday December 8 at 7:30pm and Saturday December 9 at 3pm and 7:30pm. All three performances will include post performances talkbacks. Tickets are $25 and are available at Click Here.
The performers in THEATRE – INSIDE & OUT are Andrew Etheredge, Gina Maria McKenzie, Constance Moreau, Melanie Richards and K Dance Artistic Director Kaye Weinstein Gary.
This production explores themes relating to theatre life: auditioning, waiting to go onstage, and how to be a good audience member. Wendy Wasserstein's WORKOUT will also be included. Enjoy watching this wacky fitness instructor warming up performers.
For information about K Dance go to https://www.kdance.org or email kdanceinc@gmail.com. For information about Firehouse Theatre go to https://www.firehousetheatre.org, call 804-355-2001, or email info@firehousetheatre.org.
