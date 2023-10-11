J. Roddy Waltson Brings Solo Rock & Roll Piano To City Winery Boston, November 1

j. roddy walston brings solo rock & roll piano to city winery boston on november 1st

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards Photo 2 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards
The Mark Morris Dance Group Will Embark on International 15-City Tour with World Premiere Photo 3 The Mark Morris Dance Group Will Embark on International 15-City Tour with World Premiere and Celebrated Repertory
Virginia Repertory Theatre Names Amy Wratchford as Interim Managing Director Photo 4 Virginia Repertory Theatre Names Amy Wratchford as Interim Managing Director

J. Roddy Waltson Brings Solo Rock & Roll Piano To City Winery Boston, November 1

J. Roddy Waltson Brings Solo Rock & Roll Piano To City Winery Boston, November 1

J Roddy Walston, the odd rocking and well dressed piano man, whose shout-along songs and sweat drenched shows have become legendary as part of The Business, is bringing his solo piano show to City Winery Boston for one show only, Wednesday November 1st.  Tickets are on sale at Click Here.  

For the first time in 20 years Walston is turning down the volume (a little) and playing his grippers and rippers solo. Just him, his songs, and a piano. Come see “The Tennessee Tremor” burn it down in a whole new way, don't miss the chance to be touched by the most touching man in rock'n'roll.

Walston grew up singing in church in Cleveland, Tennessee, which is the home of the Church of God and its affiliated college, Lee University. Walston was steeped in gospel and country music, which he said his relatives referred to as "both kinds of music." His maternal grandmother, a country artist loosely affiliated with the Grand Ole Opry, taught him how to play piano and guitar, and she was often dismayed at his attempts to learn rock n' roll.   

With influences including Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones (especially pianist Ian Stewart), Harry Nilsson, T. Rex, and Leon Russell, Walston's sound has been described as a cross between Janis Joplin and Jerry Lee Lewis.

City Winery was founded in New York City in 2008 by Michael Dorf to deliver a unique combined culinary and cultural experience to urban wine enthusiasts. Each City Winery offers intimate concerts, food and wine seminars, private event spaces, upscale dining, and a fully functioning winery. Today, City Winery has physical locations in New York City, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Grand Central, and Hudson Valley.

 

J. Roddy Walston performs at City Winery Boston on Wednesday, November 1st at 7:30pm/doors open at 5:30pm). For tickets and information, visit Click Here.  City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.  




RELATED STORIES - Central Virginia

1
Mill Mountain Theatre Unveils 60th Season Featuring ANNIE, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD & Mor Photo
Mill Mountain Theatre Unveils 60th Season Featuring ANNIE, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD & More

Mill Mountain Theatre's 60th Season brings captivating stories and unforgettable performances to the Trinkle MainStage. Join us for a journey of diverse and captivating experiences.

2
Renowned Pianist Michael Stephen Brown To Appear At Wolf Trap Chamber Music At The Barnes Photo
Renowned Pianist Michael Stephen Brown To Appear At Wolf Trap Chamber Music At The Barnes For Two Concerts November 3 & 4

Renowned pianist Michael Stephen Brown will be performing at Wolf Trap Chamber Music at The Barnes for two concerts on November 3 & 4, 2023. He will be joined by violinist Pinchas Zukerman and cellist Amanda Forsyth for a program celebrating Zukerman's 75th birthday. The concert will feature works by Mozart, Mendelssohn, and Dvořák. General admission tickets are available online. Don't miss this incredible chamber music performance.

3
MADam LUCY DECEASED Returns to William & Mary This Month Photo
MADam LUCY DECEASED Returns to William & Mary This Month

MADam LUCY Deceased will be presented three times in a second staged workshop at William & Mary in the new Phi Beta Kappa Hall Studio Theatre between Oct. 20-22, 2023, during Homecoming & Reunion Weekend.

4
Virginia Repertory Theatre Names Amy Wratchford as Interim Managing Director Photo
Virginia Repertory Theatre Names Amy Wratchford as Interim Managing Director

The Virginia Repertory Theatre board of directors has announced its appointment of Amy Wratchford as Interim Managing Director. Learn more about Amy here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below Video
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS
View all Videos

Central Virginia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiddler on the Roof
Virginia Stage Company (10/04-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Weir
Generic Theater (11/17-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aladdin
Chrysler Hall (10/25-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stellaluna
Mill Mountain Theatre (10/03-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
Little Theatre of Virginia Beach (11/17-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Blues for an Alabama Sky
Virginia Stage Company (4/17-5/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Raisin in the Sun
Little Theatre of Virginia Beach (1/19-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinky Boots
Little Theatre of Virginia Beach (7/19-8/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dial M for Murder
Virginia Stage Company (1/24-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Radium Girls
Little Theatre of Norfolk (10/20-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You