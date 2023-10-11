J. Roddy Waltson Brings Solo Rock & Roll Piano To City Winery Boston, November 1

J Roddy Walston, the odd rocking and well dressed piano man, whose shout-along songs and sweat drenched shows have become legendary as part of The Business, is bringing his solo piano show to City Winery Boston for one show only, Wednesday November 1st. Tickets are on sale at Click Here.

For the first time in 20 years Walston is turning down the volume (a little) and playing his grippers and rippers solo. Just him, his songs, and a piano. Come see “The Tennessee Tremor” burn it down in a whole new way, don't miss the chance to be touched by the most touching man in rock'n'roll.

Walston grew up singing in church in Cleveland, Tennessee, which is the home of the Church of God and its affiliated college, Lee University. Walston was steeped in gospel and country music, which he said his relatives referred to as "both kinds of music." His maternal grandmother, a country artist loosely affiliated with the Grand Ole Opry, taught him how to play piano and guitar, and she was often dismayed at his attempts to learn rock n' roll.

With influences including Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones (especially pianist Ian Stewart), Harry Nilsson, T. Rex, and Leon Russell, Walston's sound has been described as a cross between Janis Joplin and Jerry Lee Lewis.

J. Roddy Walston performs at City Winery Boston on Wednesday, November 1st at 7:30pm/doors open at 5:30pm). For tickets and information, visit Click Here. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.